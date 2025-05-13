Did Travis Kelce lose 25 pounds in off-season? Taking closer look at viral rumor on Chiefs star

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will be returning in 2025 and appears to be slimmer heading into the season.
Kelce was listed at 250 pounds last season, and a fan claimed on social media that he said at an event he was down 25 pounds. Dropping 25 pounds in an offseason would be a ton, but one fan claimed that Kelce didn't comment on his weight at the event.
"prime example of someone tweeting for clout (still hasn't deleted) then other twitter accounts (engagement farming) running with it without fact checking for a legitimate source," the fan noted. "yes, Travis Kelce has been training in Florida, but he did not say this onstage or in any interview."
Kelce did appear to look leaner on the red carpet, but the Chiefs' tight end hasn't commented on his weight. So, at this point, him dropping 25 pounds this offseason is strictly a rumor, and there is no fact to it.
However, he did lose weight, as the offseason is a time for players to either add or lose weight, depending on what the team wants them to do. It appears Kelce wanted to drop weight to get faster this season.
Travis Kelce explains decision to return in 2025
After the Kansas City Chiefs lost in the Super Bowl, Travis Kelce's playing future was up in the air.
Yet, after some time to think about it, Kelce announced on his podcast that he would be coming back as he still feels like he has more to give.
"I think the biggest thing is that I f------ love playing the game of football," Kelce said, via NFL.com. "I love playing. I still feel like I can play it at a high level and possibly at a higher level than I did last year. I don't think it was my best outing.
"I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and how I've been in years past. I want to give it a good run. I got a bad taste in my mouth in how I ended last year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was to the people around me."
Kelce will once again be a big part of the Chiefs' offense next season.
Last season, the star tight end recorded 97 receptions for 823 yards and 3 touchdowns in a down season.
