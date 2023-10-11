Did Travis Kelce’s injury occur due to turf? Chiefs TE drops update on scary incident in Week 5

Travis Kelce logged another injury over the weekend against the Minnesota Vikings. It was non-contact and served as a gut-check moment for fans. However, the injury was relatively minor on the scale of non-contact injuries. That said, after Aaron Rodgers' faced a setback earlier in the year, seemingly every injury has put fans on alert about whether turf was involved.

Speaking on the New Heights podcast, Travis Kelce addressed the topic and helped clear the air:

"I rolled my ankle. It was like in basketball, like you're coming down off a rebound and just roll your ankle. It was unfortunate. If you watch it in slow motion, my ankle kind of slips for a couple of inches and then it finally grabs on the turf. And that's been the knock is that when when you do slip, you don't just slip right through the grass."

He went on, blaming his age and his degrading body for the injury ahead of the turf at US Bank Stadium:

"I'm just out here just being old as f**k and just offing myself because I'm not getting tackled and getting injured like nobody's doing this to me but me. I just feel like a fu**ing Jamaican grandpa every single time I go out there and just injure myself. So that's where the majority of my frustration was initially felt."

Injuries mount for Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings

This was not the tight end's first injury of the season. Patrick Mahomes' tight end missed Week 1 due to a bone bruise and the team started 0-1 for the first time. The absence led to the team's first opening loss of the Mahomes era.

Not much more than a month later, Travis Kelce hurt his ankle in Week 5. While he was able to return to the game eventually, the injury will continue to linger. Kelce is believed to have a low ankle sprain, per NFL Network via Pro Football Network.

On the bright side, the team's next game is against the Denver Broncos, who are currently on a 15-game losing streak to the organization. As such, Kelce's unavailability might not change the result of the game.

The downside is that the game will take place on Thursday Night Football. Meaning, after injuring the ankle on Sunday, he has only had a few days of rest before needing it to perform at a high level.

Will the stage be set for Russell Wilson to pull off one of the biggest upsets in the modern NFL?

