Did Travis Kelce win Athlete of the Year at People’s Choice Awards 2024? All you need to know

Travis Kelce failed to be a part of an NFL All-Pro Team for the first time since 2015. His streak of consecutive 1,000-yard seasons also ended in 2023. Despite those shortcomings, he is still winning big in early 2024.

While he did get a Pro Bowl nod, Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs retained their throne by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. That accomplishment made him a three-time Super Bowl champion and a 2024 People’s Choice Awards winner.

The 11-season NFL veteran won Athlete of the Year honors during the 49th People’s Choice Awards on February 18, 2024, at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The fans voted Travis Kelce over tennis sensation Coco Gauff, WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu, gymnastics legend Simone Biles, and soccer icon Lionel Messi. NBA players LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are also nominees.

Travis Kelce said in a January 17 New Heights podcast episode that getting nominated for the award is “f**king nonsense.” The Chiefs tight end shared with his brother and co-host, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce:

“What did I do to get Athlete of the Year? I did SNL (Saturday Night Live).”

Gallup Polls’ results determined the winners of every People’s Choice Awards category from 1975 to 2005. Online voting determined the outcome starting in 2006.

Has any NFL player won People’s Choice Award for Athlete of the Year previously?

Travis Kelce is technically the first Athlete of the Year Award recipient from the People’s Choice Awards. Before 2017, People’s Choice concentrated on film, television, and music categories. It wasn’t until 2018 that they added The Game Changer Award under their pop culture categories.

That award is for athletes who made a significant impact through in-game excellence or charitable efforts. Serena Williams is the first-ever Game Changer Award recipient, taking it home in 2018 at the 44th People’s Choice Awards. She won again four years later, beating Curry, James, Megan Rapinoe, and Rafael Nadal, among others.

Biles is The Game Changer for 2019 and 2021, while James was the 2020 winner. While no NFL player won the award, some have been nominated. Colin Kaepernick was a nominee in 2018 for his efforts in upholding social justice. Russell Wilson received nominations in 2020 and 2022 for his charitable work.

Drew Brees was among the 2019 nominees after breaking Peyton Manning’s career touchdown record. Travis Kelce’s long-time teammate, Patrick Mahomes, was nominated for the 2021 Game Changer Award, along with former NFL linebacker Carl Nassib.

Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, dominated in the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

In related news, pop singer Taylor Swift gained four recognitions from the 49th People’s Choice Awards. She won the Social Celebrity Award, the Female Music Artist of the Year Award, the Pop Artist of the Year Award, and Concert Tour of the Year Award for her Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce’s girlfriend was also nominated for Movie of the Year for “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.” However, the award went to Barbie. Swift has 14 Grammy Awards and is the first musician to win Album of the Year four times.