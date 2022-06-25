Did Trevor Lawrence lose $15 million in cryptocurrency? QB clarifies situation

Trevor Lawrence was taken number one overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft. Coming into the league from Clemson, he was called a once-in-a-lifetime talent by many analysts. He was compared to the likes of John Elway, Peyton Manning, and Andrew Luck.

The former Clemson Tiger signed a four-year rookie deal worth $36.8 million, which included a $24.1 million signing bonus. Many were under the impression that the second-year QB converted much of his signing bonus to cryptocurrency. When the alternate form of currency exchange recently crashed, it was reported that the quarterback lost upwards of $15 million.

"The number one pick in 2021 took to Twitter to set the record straight.

"Did y’all confuse my @FTX_Official signing bonus with my @NFL one? Carry on…"

Barstool Sports were among those who reported that the 2020 ACC Player of the Year took a big loss. The Jaguars signal caller was quick to point out that it wasn’t his signing bonus that was affected but his endorsement deal with FTX. According to the press release, it was the first endorsement deal with a signing bonus paid entirely in cryptocurrency.

The founder of Barstool Sports responded.

“To our defense @Trevorlawrencee the guy who wrote this [a writer who goes by the name Big Tennessee] is kinda dumb.”

If the First-Team All-American held onto the signing bonus, the hit on cryptocurrency has reduced it by about 60%. As for the money paid out to the quarterback by the NFL, none of it was directly affected. It’s also unknown how much additional cryptocurrency he invested in.

On the field, he's preparing for the 2022 NFL season under new head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl win in 2018. Lawrence will no doubt be in better hands this season than he was in the last.

Lawrence could lead the Jaguars to be serious competitors for the AFC South in 2022

The second year quarterback had a rough start to his NFL career in 2021. However, he showed what he’s capable of in a dominant Week 17 win against division rivals, the Indianapolis Colts. The win eliminated the Colts from the playoffs and was a clear breakout performance by Lawrence.

As the new season approaches, many think the Jaguars will be among the worst teams in the league once again.F With Lawrence under center and Pederson in charge, they could be a sleeper team. With a strong defense to go along with their talented quarterback, expect the Jaguars to be in contention for the AFC South.

