  "Didn't realize you're still bounty hunting": Russell Wilson takes brutal shot at Sean Payton 2 days after Broncos HC seemingly shaded Giants QB

“Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting”: Russell Wilson takes brutal shot at Sean Payton 2 days after Broncos HC seemingly shaded Giants QB

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 21, 2025 21:21 GMT
NFL: Washington Commanders at Denver Broncos - Source: Imagn
“Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting”: Russell Wilson takes brutal shot at Sean Payton 2 days after Broncos HC seemingly shaded Giants QB (Credit: IMAGN)

Russell Wilson clapped back at former coach Sean Payton a day after the Denver Broncos' leader threw shade at the one-time Super Bowl champion. The New York Giants lost to Payton's Broncos after entering the fourth quarter of their Week 7 matchup up 19-0.

Jaxson Dart played at a high level again, although he turned the ball over in the fourth quarter in a play that gave the Broncos the momentum to win the game. Payton paid his respect to Dart while throwing shade at Wilson.

The former Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback sent a message on X/Twitter in response to Payton's comments.

"Classless… but not surprised….Didn’t realize you’re still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media. #LetsRide," Russell Wilson tweeted on Tuesday.
The "bounty hunting" comments refer to Sean Payton being involved in one of the biggest scandals the NFL has seen in the last two decades. The New Orleans Saints operated a bounty system in which players received extra benefits when they went extra hard on opponents.

Investigation showed that the more serious the hit was and the bigger the consequences it had, the more players got paid. Former Saints defensive coordinator Gregg Williams came up and ran the system.

While Williams was in charge of the operation, Payton was aware of it. He didn't participate actively, but didn't do anything to shut it down. The aftermath included Payton being suspended for one year without pay, while Williams was suspended indefinitely.

What did Sean Payton say about Russell Wilson?

Sean Payton told reporters after the game that he hoped the Giants replaced Russell Wilson with Jaxson Dart after their matchup, implying that Wilson was a liability for the NFC East team.

"I have a ton of respect for that organization,” Payton said of the Giants. “I spent four of my early years there coordinating, Super Bowl, first game in this stadium, before 9/11. I’m close with the Mara and Tisch families. And they found a little spark with that quarterback. I was talking to John Mara not too long ago and I said we were hoping that that change would have happened long long after our game.”
There is no love lost between these two individuals. While they started cordially in Denver, their relationship went sour as the weeks went by. Payton benched Wilson in 2023 before the Broncos released him and focused on the draft, where they picked Bo Nix.

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva

Orlando Silva is a sports writer and analyst covering the NBA and NFL with a sharp eye for breaking news, trade rumors and trending stories. He joined Sportskeeda’s NBA team in 2024, building on years of experience writing for outlets like Yardbarker, The Cold Wire, and BolaVIP US. A graduate in English Studies, Orlando has blended his academic background with a lifelong passion for sports to craft insightful, fan-focused coverage since 2019.

His NBA reporting often explores storylines both on and off the court, shaped by his deep admiration for the San Antonio Spurs, Tim Duncan, and coach Gregg Popovich. On the NFL side, his enthusiasm stretches back to 2007, with a strong rooting interest in the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

Beyond journalism, Orlando is also an entrepreneur and an aspiring music producer, always chasing the next creative outlet — whether it’s on the page, in the studio or in the middle of a playoff race.

Edited by Orlando Silva
