"Didn't see a guy with great vision" - Bob McGinn serves harsh reality check to Omarion Hampton on RB's first-round draft projection

Omarion Hampton might be one of the best running backs in the 2025 NFL draft class. However, draft expert Bob McGinn has offered some harsh reality on the North Carolina star, who is projected as a first-round pick.

In a piece on Hampton that he published on "Go Long," McGinn wrote about the running back's flaws. He also projected the running back to go as a potential third or fourth round pick.

"He runs really high. Pretty tight and stiff," McGinn wrote. "The best running backs are guys with low centers of gravity, lateral agility, contact balance. This guy’s just big and straight-line fast. Maybe in the right scheme, maybe an outside zone-49ers-Sean McVay get him on a track and get him downhill and then he can run away from people. But it’s such an instinctive position.

"I just didn’t see a guy with great vision and great contact balance. But the production’s there. He’s a tough one (to project). He looks the part. I’d see him third or fourth round. I’d be shocked if he went first or second round."

Hampton, who played his entire three-year college career at UNC, had a stellar 2024 season. He racked up 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns on 281 carries. The RB posted eight games with 100+ rushing yards and two with 200+ rushing yards. He also contributed 373 yards and two touchdowns on 38 receptions across 12 games, earning his second first-team All-American selection.

Omarion Hampton linked to the Chicago Bears in 2025 NFL draft

North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Bears are one of the teams that are reportedly interested in drafting Omarion Hampton. The Bears hold the No. 10 pick this year and aim to take a running back to relieve some pressure off quarterback Caleb Williams.

While the Bears are also monitoring Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, he could be picked before they get their chance to make a selection. So, Hampton is widely considered the next best alternative.

However, Chicago could be wary of drafting Hampton given McGinn's latest comments on the UNC star.

