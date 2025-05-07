"Difficult for him to exist anywhere" - Ryan Clark gives harsh reality check to George Pickens ditching Steelers

On Wednesday, former NFL Safety Ryan Clark spoke on "Get Up" about the George Pickens trade to the Dallas Cowboys. Clark pointed out that Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is known for not avoiding tough situations, which include coaching, teaching and developing players.

He said that if Pickens, who has a lot of talent, cannot fit in with the Steelers, it could be hard for him to succeed anywhere else.

"Mike Tomlin consistently says he doesn't run from coaching, he doesn't run from teaching, and he doesn't run from grooming. So, if George Pickens—with that immense amount of talent—can no longer exist in that locker room, it's going to be difficult for him to exist anywhere," the former NFL star mentioned during May 7's episode.

He also added that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones usually does not make big moves in the NFL offseason. However, this time, he felt this trade could improve his team at the right price.

Clark said what matters most is how the Cowboys treat and manage Pickens. He pointed out that Jerry Jones once moved Dak Prescott’s and Micah Parsons’ lockers next to each other to help them build a stronger team connection. Clark warned that the Cowboys need to make sure Pickens fits in and stays involved, or he could cause trouble in the locker room.

The Steelers traded George Pickens to the Cowboys for draft picks. Dallas released wide receiver Seth Williams to make room. The Cowboys received Pickens and a 2027 sixth-round pick, while Pittsburgh got a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Pickens had shown flashes of brilliance in Pittsburgh but also had some on-field discipline issues, including unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb knew about George Pickens' trade

CeeDee Lamb seemed to know that his team, the Dallas Cowboys, were about to trade for George Pickens. Before the news broke on Wednesday morning, Lamb tweeted a funny GIF of Ralph Wiggum from The Simpsons on X.

Expand Tweet

It looked like he was welcoming Pickens to Dallas.

With Dak Prescott, Pickens could do well in the Cowboys' offense while playing alongside Lamb.

