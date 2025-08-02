  • home icon
  "Dillon Gabriel is ahead of Shedeur Sanders": Deion Sanders' son gets bad news amid Browns QB battle

"Dillon Gabriel is ahead of Shedeur Sanders": Deion Sanders' son gets bad news amid Browns QB battle

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Aug 02, 2025 15:37 GMT
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns shocked the football world when they selected two quarterbacks within the first five rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. In the third round of the selection process, the Browns added Oregon Ducks QB Dillon Gabriel, before picking Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.

Furthermore, the Browns already had veteran QB Joe Flacco and experienced QB Kenny Pickett on the active roster, something that made the moves even more surprising and confusing.

Now in the middle of training camp for the new season, it appears that Sanders has received some disappointing news regarding his chances of starting the 2025 campaign as the Browns QB1.

On Saturday, NFL analyst for 'The Athletic' Zac Jackson revealed that Gabriel was taking part in training camp as the QB1 of the Browns.

"New 11 on 11 period. Gabriel with the 1s." the post said.
In response, NFL analyst Albert Breer highlighted how Gabriel is firmly ahead of Sanders on the depth chart at the current moment. Although he noted that Sanders could become the starter in the future, Breer made clear that the son of Deion Sanders would need to put in the work to do so.

"I don't know how many times I have to say this, but it's reality—Dillon Gabriel is ahead of Shedeur Sanders right now, and has been since both arrived in Cleveland. Sanders has worked to catch up, but he's got a lot of ground to make up." Breer replied to Jackson in a social media post to X.
Who will start the season as the Cleveland Browns QB1?

It appears as though each QB will get a chance to start for the Browns in training camp, before a decision is made for the regular season.

At the current time, Flacco appears to be the favorite to start in Week 1 of the new campaign, according to Fanduel. Flacco currently has leading odds of -215, followed by Picket at +340, Gabriel at +600, and finally Sanders at a distant +2000.

Cleveland Browns starting QB odds - Fanduel
Cleveland Browns starting QB odds - Fanduel
