“Dillon Gabriel is not that explosive anyway”- Chad Johnson blasts Browns QB over hamstring strain hours ahead of Eagles preseason vs. Browns

Dillon Gabriel has an opportunity to make an impression on the Cleveland Browns coaching staff and NFL pundits this weekend. He’s expected to play despite hurting his hamstring as Joe Flacco, Shedeur Sanders and Kenny Pickett are not going to be in action when they battle the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason on Saturday.

Ad

Gabriel needs to make an impact sooner rather than later, according to former NFL Pro Bowl receiver Chad Ochocinco Johnson. On the latest episode of “Nightcap” released on Saturday, Johnson explained what he needs to see out of the third-round pick out of Oregon against the Eagles.

“He (Gabriel) ain’t that fast and that explosive anyway. Get out there and compete. I want to see what you look like without the green and gold on. I want to see what you look like in that brown, when the lights are on, when that pressure is on, especially after what Shedeur was able to do,” said Johnson at 0:55.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During his days at Oregon, Gabriel wore green and gold, going 13-1 while completing 72.9% of his passes in 2024. In their preseason opener last week against the Carolina Panthers, Sanders was 14/23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-10 victory.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I need you to go out there and show me why you were the third-round pick… that’s it,” added Johnson at 1:12.

Ad

On Thursday, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski wasn’t ready to name Gabriel as the starter, perhaps because of his sore hamstring, though the club now says they’re optimistic he’ll be ready to go versus Philly.

Gabriel was a First-team All-American in college last year and the Most Valuable Player in the Big Ten.

Gabriel must make an impression

It’s been a rough training camp for Dillon Gabriel thus far, with reports that he’s lacked accuracy while showing inconsistencies in his decision-making. With the club signing quarterback Tyler Huntley from the Baltimore Ravens and the battle between Flacco and Kenny Pickett, the two perceived to be in the running for the starting job, Gabriel could find himself without a place on the team if he doesn’t show something soon.

Ad

“He can match Shedeur Sanders’ impressive performance vs. Carolina, ease concerns about his camp inconsistencies and even make a case he’ll be ready to be Joe Flacco’s backup Week 1,” according to Scott Petrak at BrownsZone.

The Browns were high on Gabriel heading into the draft because of his accuracy and productivity in college, taking him earlier than anyone had expected. Their game against the Eagles could be a now-or-never moment for him if he wants to earn a place on the roster for Week One.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Lefevre Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.



Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.



His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season. His favorite sporting moment was their 2017 AFC Championship Game because it was as close as the Jaguars ever came to winning a Super Bowl. A missed call on a Myles Jack fumble recovery took away a touchdown that could have sent Jacksonville to the Super Bowl.



When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.