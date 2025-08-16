Dillon Gabriel fires shots at "entertainer" Shedeur Sanders despite poor performance in Browns-Eagles preseason game

Dillon Gabriel came out firing after his first NFL start. The rookie quarterback made his preseason debut against the defending champions Philadelphia Eagles, putting up decent numbers but failing to secure the ball a couple of times.Gabriel shared his thoughts on his first game in the third quarter of the duel, making remarks about the type of player the Cleveland Browns have in him.During a sideline interview, Dillon Gabriel took a shot at his teammate, fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders, saying he was on the field to compete, not to entertain.&quot;It's part of it. There's entertainers and there's competitors,&quot; Gabriel said. &quot;I totally understand that. My job is to compete. That's what I'm focused on doing. We're doing this big game, but it's something that I'll get used to it. Just want to be the best teammate I can and create an environment where we can all do our best work.&quot;Dillon Gabriel played the first half against the Eagles, putting up decent numbers. He completed 13 of 18 pass attempts for 143 yards, no touchdowns, one interception and two sacks. He finished with a 72.2 passer rating. Gabriel added two rushes that only gained 1 yard to round up his first experience on the NFL gridiron.How does Shedeur Sanders' debut compare to Dillon Gabriel's? The Cleveland Browns' four-man QB race gets hotter by the week and this performance and Dillon Gabriel's post-game words will add fuel to the speculation. Shedeur Sanders stepped in last week after Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett suffered injuries. The former Colorado Buffaloes star went 14 for 23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns. Sanders wasn't intercepted but received two sacks. He finished with a 106.8 passer rating and a lot of fans calling for him to be at least QB2 on the depth chart. Sanders also carried the ball four times, gaining 19 yards.Sanders had a much stronger presentation in front of NFL fans, but Gabriel isn't backing down despite his rocky debut. The QB race has been a popular topic around the league, and the next game, against the LA Rams, at home, could mean the end of the journey for Sanders, Gabriel, Pickett or Flacco. The Browns can be an entertaining game, regardless of who they pick as QB1. However, fans have identified their favorites to take the job.