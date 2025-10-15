  • home icon
  Dillon Gabriel hilariously compares being tackled by Steelers to how his mom "used to beat his a*s"

Dillon Gabriel hilariously compares being tackled by Steelers to how his mom "used to beat his a*s”

By Orlando Silva
Modified Oct 15, 2025 20:07 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn
Dillon Gabriel hilariously compares being tackled by Steelers to how his mom "used to beat his a*s” (Credit: IMAGN)

Dillon Gabriel had his second start with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, struggling to get things going and showing a different face compared to what he did against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5. The rookie quarterback had a taste of his first duel against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the AFC North leaders who had no mercy on the Browns.

Talking with reporters on Wednesday, Gabriel was asked how he felt after being hit by the Steelers' defenders on Sunday. He brought up a memory from his childhood, jokingly telling reporters his mother used to hit him growing up and that was the standard for him.

"My mom used to beat my ass when I was a kid," Gabriel said. "I don't think anything will live up to it. No, I was just playing around, but I'm good. It's part of football. It's why you play it. We're good."
also-read-trending Trending
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Dillon Gabriel went 29 of 52 for 221 yards against the Steelers. He was sacked six times, the most in his young career, against one of the best defenses in the league. Gabriel has gone 51 of 89 for 430 yards and three touchdowns in four games. He has yet to lead the Browns to a victory, and fans have already started to call for his head.

Cleveland will clash against the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, trying to get the second win of the season and the first in Gabriel's career. The former Oregon quarterback showed glimpses of his talent before taking over from Joe Flacco, but he needs to deliver or fans will start asking for Shedeur Sanders to start.

Kevin Stefanski talks Dillon Gabriel's future after two starts

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski assessed Dillon Gabriel's first two starts with the team, showing faith in the rookie quarterback despite his early struggles.

"I think, like any young player, you're looking to make Improvements from game to game in a ton of different areas," Stefanski said on Gabriel. "Obviously, first home game this time, so in front of our fans, so you're not on the silent count.
"But no different than any young player to just build on the things that you're doing well, and our job as coaches is to identify some of the things that we can help them with, but incremental improvements from our young players is what's most important."

The Browns entered the season with more doubts than certainties, and nothing suggests they will turn things around soon.

