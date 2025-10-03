  • home icon
  Dillon Gabriel reveals heartbreaking reason behind his family missing NFL debut game as Browns starter

By Arnold
Modified Oct 03, 2025 18:55 GMT
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
Dillon Gabriel will get his first start for the Cleveland Browns when they face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Week 5 game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, UK.

While Gabriel's first NFL start will be a big moment in the rookie quarterback's career, his family won't be in attendance for the game in London.

“Fun fact: Need to get my dad a passport. So we’re learning about that,” Gabriel said to reporters on Friday. “Second, just a little later in the week, so mom and dad, it's from Hawai'i, you can imagine that flight’s even further than what we just did.”
Since the Browns confirmed on Wednesday that Gabriel would replace Joe Flacco as the team's starting quarterback, the rookie QB's family was caught off guard. Not many expected Gabriel to get his first NFL start abroad.

Moreover, since Gabriel's family is from Hawai'i, the trip to London would be a stretch further than the East Coast of America.

Dillon Gabriel opens up on getting Browns' QB1 role from Joe Flacco

NFL: Cleveland Browns QB Dillon Gabriel - Source: Imagn

On Friday, Dillon Gabriel said that his aim was never to win the QB1 spot, rather just to play his best football.

"It wasn't ever about winning a job, it was just playing my best, playing at a high level," Gabriel said. "I think when you continually do that and you're focused on your game, that will naturally come. The one time you're thinking about, 'I've got to go win something,' you overreact or overdo rather than just serve in the moment, and that's what I've been doing this whole time."
The Browns (1-3) got their only win of the season against the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. However, Flacco has struggled with the offense, which prompted the team to give Gabriel the reins for Week 5.

Flacco will serve as Gabriel's backup, while Shedeur Sanders will keep his position as the third-string QB for the Browns.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

