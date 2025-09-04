Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell drops 5-word message rocking Browns merch ahead of Week 1 clash vs. Bengals

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée, Zo Caswell, shared her excitement for the start of the new NFL season. The former Oregon quarterback was a third-round pick in the draft and is the QB2 for the Cleveland Browns heading into the season opener.On Wednesday, Caswell shared a few pictures from the preseason matchups.&quot;In honor of game week🧡✨&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZo Caswell shared a few solo snaps along with a few with her friends. She sported a white crop top with “Browns” printed on it and paired it with a light blue denim mini skirt with the number 5 printed on it. She completed her look with brown, below-the-knee-length boots and sunglasses.While Joe Flacco is the starting quarterback for Week 1, Dillon Gabriel will get his chances over the season. The team also has Shedeur Sanders on the quarterback depth chart.Team reporter Mary Kay Cabot opened up about Gabriel in her article for Cleveland.com.&quot;The Browns will start Joe Flacco for as long as he’s operating the offense effectively, and winning games,” Cabot wrote. “But if he’s turning the ball over or taking sacks, the Browns will hand the reins to Gabriel without hesitation. They loved what they saw of Gabriel in camp and preseason games, and won’t hesitate to start him even if it’s early in the season.&quot;It would be interesting to see how things unfold for the quarterback in the new season. Dillon Gabriel played in two of three preseason games.For the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, Shedeur Sanders played and recorded 138 yards passing. Gabriel played against the Philadelphia Eagles and recorded 143 yards passing, followed by 129 yards against the Los Angeles Rams.The Browns won all three of their preseason games and hope to continue the good streak in their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell shares a glimpse of Las Vegas outingDuring the offseason, Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée, Zo Caswell, enjoyed her downtime with her family. She shared glimpses of her Las Vegas outing on her Instagram on Aug. 14.&quot;Up past bedtime,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe posted snaps with her family members and friends, along with a few solo pictures. In the first slide, Caswell posted a snap of herself in a stylish black and white outfit. She posed sitting on a stool, wearing black shorts and a white crop top, pairing it with black sandals.