Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell drops major clue about wedding as the Browns QB fights for roster spot

By Shanu Singh
Published Aug 22, 2025 16:46 GMT
Dillon Gabriel
Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell shares major clue about wedding as Browns QB fights for roster spot (Image Credit: GETTY, Caswell/IG)

Dillon Gabriel is fighting for a better spot on the regular-season roster with the 2025 NFL season almost around the corner. The Cleveland Browns have decided to go with Joe Flacco for the starting quarterback role, with Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders as his backup QBs.

Despite his impressive performance in the preseason games, Gabriel seemed to be struggling to convince the Browns for a better opportunity. Meanwhile, his fiancée, Zo Caswell, has been a source of positivity for the Browns QB.

She shared earlier today that she is going out to shop for wedding dresses.

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell shares major clue about wedding as Browns QB fights for roster spot (Image Credit: Caswell/IG)
Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell shares major clue about wedding as Browns QB fights for roster spot (Image Credit: Caswell/IG)

On Friday, Caswell updated her Instagram story with a mirror selfie of herself leaving home to shop for the perfect wedding dress. In the photo, she can be seen pairing a white tank top with white pants, heels of the same color and a black shoulder bag.

“Off to try on some wedding dresses!!” Caswell wrote in the caption.

Caswell has her hands full with wedding preparations with almost a week left until her first engagement anniversary with Dillon Gabriel. The couple exchanged rings on September 1 last year, sharing a joint Instagram post to break the news to their fans.

Zo Caswell dropped 3-word reaction to Dillon Gabriel's NFL draft

The Cleveland Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel in the 3rd round of the 2025 NFL draft as the 94th pick. Gabriel enjoyed his draft day with his parents and fiancée Zo Caswell.

Caswell later posted a handful of pictures on her Instagram of the special celebrations at Gabriel’s home. The post also included a 3-word message from Caswell, which read:

“Cleveland!! We’re ready!!!!”

There were photos of Gabriel popping the champagne along with pictures of him embracing some cozy moments with Caswell. The Browns rookie is currently signed on a 4-year deal worth $6.22 million, which includes a signing bonus of $1.16 million, according to Sportrac.

