Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell reacts as Oklahoma City Thunder become NBA champions 

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell is in a celebratory mood after the Oklahoma City Thunder became the 2025 NBA champions. They defeated the Indiana Pacers 103–91 in Game 7 on Sunday, clinching the franchise's second title and their first since relocating from Seattle in 2008.

Caswell shared a picture of her living room on Instagram, where a wall-mounted TV displayed OKC's celebratory post-game moment. The screen showed a player wearing the Thunder's jersey and a cap that read:

“Champions.”

In the overlay, Caswell put two heart emojis, one orange and one blue, which are the signature colors of the Thunder.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @zo.caswell)

One of the main reasons Caswell is celebrating OKC's win is that Dillon Gabriel was the starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

After transferring from UCF, he quickly became the centerpiece of Oklahoma's offense, earning First-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2023 and throwing for over 3,600 yards and 30+ touchdowns.

In 2024, Gabriel transferred to Oregon, where he led the Ducks to a Big Ten title and earned Big Ten MVP honors before declaring for the NFL draft. He was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the third round (94th pick) of the 2025 NFL draft, and is now competing for a roster spot amid a crowded quarterback room.

Talking about Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander capped off his MVP season with a 29-point, 12-assist masterpiece. He earned Finals MVP honors, joining the elite club of players who have won league MVP, Finals MVP and the scoring title in the same season.

Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren were pivotal, too. Holmgren set a Game 7 record with five blocks.

The Thunder finished the season with 84 total wins, becoming just the fourth team in NBA history to hit that mark. They did it as the youngest team to win a title in nearly five decades.

Zo Caswell had a cheeky way of showing love to Dillon Gabriel

Before cheering for OKC's victory, Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell posted a cozy moment inside a car with the Browns QB. Two hands showed holding drinks. Dillon held a vibrant red beverage with a clear lid, labeled:

“His 😊.”

While Zo gripped a light brown iced coffee with a green straw, labeled:

“Hers.”

Source: (Via Instagram/ @zo.caswell)

Gabriel and Caswell met at a school orientation gardening session in Hawaii when they were just 12. Zo later joked she thought Dillon was “some weird guy.”

They dated briefly but drifted apart.

Later, Dillon and Zo rekindled their relationship in their junior year at Mililani High School and have been together ever since.

In September 2024, Dillon proposed and they announced their engagement on Instagram with a heartfelt post.

The Browns QB popped the big question while they were vacationing in Mexico.

