Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell sends 3-word message as NFL's IG account hypes up Browns QB's rookie season 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée, Zo Caswell, cheered for her beau as he prepares for his NFL debut. The former Oregon quarterback was selected in the third round of the 2025 draft.

On Thursday, Gabriel's college football team shared a joint post with the NFL on Instagram, and his fiancée reshared the post on her social media account with a three-word caption:

"My sweet boy."

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell sends 3-word message as NFL' IG account hypes up Browns QB's rookie season/@zo.caswell

Meanwhile, this offseason, the couple spent some time together on vacation. In an Instagram post on May 16, Caswell shared glimpses of their outing with a caption that read:

"Back homeeee (ps I graduated)."

In the first snap, Caswell can be seen wearing brown swimwear. She completed her look with sunglasses and minimal jewelry. She also wore a watch and styled her hair to the side while sitting at the edge of a swimming pool.

It was followed by a shirtless picture of the Browns quarterback walking barefoot on the beach with a white towel wrapped around his neck. She also posted a few more snaps from their outing, including one where she was reading "One of Us Is Dead" while sitting poolside.

Caswell also shared a photo with Gabriel while standing on a balcony, both wearing matching white outfits. She also included a few pictures from her graduation in a cap and gown to mark the milestone.

Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée shares excitement for QB’s NFL journey

Following his selection in the NFL draft, Zo Caswell joined her beau at a party to celebrate the big moment. On April 30, she shared glimpses of the celebration on Instagram. She posted several pictures with the quarterback and their family members.

"Cleveland!! We’re ready!!!!" she wrote.

Gabriel could be seen lovingly kissing Caswell on her cheek in the first snap. She wore an off-white top and black skirt, paired with white heels, while the NFL star sported a white T-shirt and shorts.

She also shared pictures with Gabriel's parents and an emotional video of the family watching him get drafted. As Gabriel’s name was called, Caswell put a garland around his neck to celebrate, and the couple shared a heartfelt hug.

The Cleveland Browns had a rough time last season, losing their final six games in a row and finishing with a disappointing 3-14 record. They will start the new season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.

