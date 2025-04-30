Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell sends 4-word message to Browns fans after bidding adieu to Hawaii and family in IG post

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell shared her excitement for the beginning of the quarterback's NFL journey with the Cleveland Browns. Gabriel was selected in the third round by the Browns as the 94th overall pick.
Zo Caswell, who has been his biggest support since middle school, shared an adorable post on her Instagram on Tuesday. She posted a few pictures of the quarterback celebrating the NFL selection with family members.
Along with the post, Zo had a three-word caption that said:
"Cleveland!! We’re ready!!!!"
Zo Caswell also posted an adorable picture of Gabriel posing with her and his parents, all of them wearing flower garlands. In addition to that, she posted a few pictures of the QB opening the champagne to celebrate, among others.
Dillon Gabriel gets emotional on his selection in the NFL
Following the NFL draft, Oregon Football posted a joint post with Dillon Gabriel on Instagram, giving a rare glimpse of the celebrations of the selection. Gabriel was emotional about his selection. His mother and fiancée were also emotional and had tears in their eyes.
Sharing the video, Oregon wrote:
"What a moment for Dillon Gabriel."
The QB was watching the draft with his family members. As his name was called, he jumped in excitement, and Zo put a garland on his neck as a mark of celebration. The couple hugged each other. He also hugged his parents, and the whole family celebrated the occasion.
Dillon Gabriel, the 2024 First Team All-America, has finally prepared to start his NFL journey after his time playing in college football. He was the Big Ten Most Valuable Player in 2024 and also the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year in 2024.
In his college career, Gabriel has spent time with three different teams since starting the journey with UCF in 2019. He played from 2022 to 2023 for Oklahoma and then the last season for Oregon, in which he had his college-best stats, recording 3,857 yards in passing.
