  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell shows off diamond engagement ring on 1-year anniversary

Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell shows off diamond engagement ring on 1-year anniversary

By Bethany Cohen
Published Sep 02, 2025 15:19 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 07 Big Ten Championship Game - Penn State vs Oregon - Source: Getty
Dillon Gabriel's fiancee Zo Caswell showed off her diamond ring on their engagement anniversary. - Source: Getty

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel and his fiancée, Zo Caswell, marked a special milestone in their relationship on Monday. Caswell marked the anniversary of their engagement by sharing photos on her Instagram Story.

Ad

The one photo was an up-close look at her diamond engagement ring that the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback selected for her. In small writing, she praised him for picking out such a beautiful ring.

"He did so good," Caswell captioned her Instagram Story.
Zo Caswell showed off her engagement ring. (Photo via Zo Caswell&#039;s Instagram Story)
Zo Caswell showed off her engagement ring. (Photo via Zo Caswell's Instagram Story)

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Dillon Gabriel proposed to his longtime girlfriend on September 1, 2024, just one day after he made his debut with the Oregon Ducks last season. Gabriel proposed to Zo Caswell along the riverside in Eugene, Oregon.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The couple met in high school and have continued their relationship through his collegiate football journey at UCF, Oklahoma and then Oregon.

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée celebrated his Browns draft selection

Dillon Gabriel's final collegiate season featured him leading the Oregon Ducks to the Big Ten Championship and then the College Football Playoff. The Ducks were eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Ohio State Buckeyes 41-21.

Ad

Gabriel's performance led to more attention from NFL scouts and teams that were in desperate need of a quarterback. The quarterback was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft.

His fiancée, Zo Caswell, celebrated his NFL dreams becoming reality with a post on Instagram. Caswell shared snapshots from the quarterback's draft party at home in Hawaii. She then expressed her excitement for their next chapter in Cleveland.

Ad
"Cleveland!! We’re ready!!!!🤎🧡 @clevelandbrowns"-Caswell wrote
Ad

In 14 games with the Oregon Ducks in 2024, Gabriel completed 326 of 447 passes and threw for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also rushed for 149 yards and seven touchdowns.

He was named a first-team All-American in 2024, the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Quarterback of the Year and the Big Ten Most Valuable Player of the Year Award.

Gabriel was named the backup quarterback and second on the depth chart to starting quarterback Joe Flacco heading into his rookie season.

About the author
Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Twitter icon

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications