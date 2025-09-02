Dillon Gabriel’s fiancée Zo Caswell shows off diamond engagement ring on 1-year anniversary

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel and his fiancée, Zo Caswell, marked a special milestone in their relationship on Monday. Caswell marked the anniversary of their engagement by sharing photos on her Instagram Story.The one photo was an up-close look at her diamond engagement ring that the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback selected for her. In small writing, she praised him for picking out such a beautiful ring.&quot;He did so good,&quot; Caswell captioned her Instagram Story.Zo Caswell showed off her engagement ring. (Photo via Zo Caswell's Instagram Story)Dillon Gabriel proposed to his longtime girlfriend on September 1, 2024, just one day after he made his debut with the Oregon Ducks last season. Gabriel proposed to Zo Caswell along the riverside in Eugene, Oregon.The couple met in high school and have continued their relationship through his collegiate football journey at UCF, Oklahoma and then Oregon.Dillon Gabriel's fiancée celebrated his Browns draft selectionDillon Gabriel's final collegiate season featured him leading the Oregon Ducks to the Big Ten Championship and then the College Football Playoff. The Ducks were eliminated in the quarterfinals by the Ohio State Buckeyes 41-21.Gabriel's performance led to more attention from NFL scouts and teams that were in desperate need of a quarterback. The quarterback was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft.His fiancée, Zo Caswell, celebrated his NFL dreams becoming reality with a post on Instagram. Caswell shared snapshots from the quarterback's draft party at home in Hawaii. She then expressed her excitement for their next chapter in Cleveland.&quot;Cleveland!! We’re ready!!!!🤎🧡 @clevelandbrowns&quot;-Caswell wrote View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn 14 games with the Oregon Ducks in 2024, Gabriel completed 326 of 447 passes and threw for 3,857 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also rushed for 149 yards and seven touchdowns.He was named a first-team All-American in 2024, the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Quarterback of the Year and the Big Ten Most Valuable Player of the Year Award.Gabriel was named the backup quarterback and second on the depth chart to starting quarterback Joe Flacco heading into his rookie season.