Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell turns heads in crop top and miniskirt while posing with Browns rookie QB on last day of training camp

Dillon Gabriel and the Cleveland Browns had their final training camp practice before the preseason starts. The rookie quarterback received a special visit on Monday from fiancee, Zo Caswell.Caswell shared a glimpse of her look. She went for a white cropped tank top, which she paired with a black athletic skirt. In the caption, she expressed her excitement about the training camp portion of preseason ending.&quot;Last day of camp,&quot; Caswell wrote on Instagram.Zo Caswell shared a selfie of her training camp look (image credit: instagram/zo.caswell)Caswell posted another snap on her Instagram Story at the Browns' training facility. The couple posed for a photo on the field with Gabriel wearing his practice jersey.Caswell then shared a photo alongside Gabriel at the practice facility (image credit: instagram/zo.caswell)Cleveland announced on Monday its first dept chart for the preseason. Joe Flacco is the QB1, followed by Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Gabriel has been dealing with a hamstring issue in the last few days of camp which limited his time on the field.Dillon Gabriel's fiancee Zo Caswell shared a recap of JulyAs Dillon Gabriel focuses on his first NFL season, his fiancee shared highlights of her summer. Zo Caswell posted a recap of her July and all of their travels.In one of the photos, Caswell and Gabriel took a photo with WNBA rookie Paige Bueckers. The couple also enjoyed some time in California and made a stop at the famous West Coast fast food, In-and-Out.&quot;july recap :)&quot; Caswell wrote on Instagram on July 24. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCaswell and Gabriel met when they were just 12 years old but didn't start dating until they were teenagers. The quarterback proposed to his longtime girlfriend in September, just days after he made his debut with the Oregon Ducks.