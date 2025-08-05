  • home icon
  Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell turns heads in crop top and miniskirt while posing with Browns rookie QB on last day of training camp

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell turns heads in crop top and miniskirt while posing with Browns rookie QB on last day of training camp

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 05, 2025 16:04 GMT
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 07 Big Ten Championship Game - Penn State vs Oregon - Source: Getty
Dillon Gabriel had a special visit at training camp from Zo Caswell (image credit: getty)

Dillon Gabriel and the Cleveland Browns had their final training camp practice before the preseason starts. The rookie quarterback received a special visit on Monday from fiancee, Zo Caswell.

Caswell shared a glimpse of her look. She went for a white cropped tank top, which she paired with a black athletic skirt. In the caption, she expressed her excitement about the training camp portion of preseason ending.

"Last day of camp," Caswell wrote on Instagram.
Zo Caswell shared a selfie of her training camp look
Zo Caswell shared a selfie of her training camp look (image credit: instagram/zo.caswell)

Caswell posted another snap on her Instagram Story at the Browns' training facility. The couple posed for a photo on the field with Gabriel wearing his practice jersey.

Caswell then shared a photo alongside Gabriel at the practice facility
Caswell then shared a photo alongside Gabriel at the practice facility (image credit: instagram/zo.caswell)

Cleveland announced on Monday its first dept chart for the preseason. Joe Flacco is the QB1, followed by Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Gabriel has been dealing with a hamstring issue in the last few days of camp which limited his time on the field.

Dillon Gabriel's fiancee Zo Caswell shared a recap of July

As Dillon Gabriel focuses on his first NFL season, his fiancee shared highlights of her summer. Zo Caswell posted a recap of her July and all of their travels.

In one of the photos, Caswell and Gabriel took a photo with WNBA rookie Paige Bueckers. The couple also enjoyed some time in California and made a stop at the famous West Coast fast food, In-and-Out.

"july recap :)" Caswell wrote on Instagram on July 24.

Caswell and Gabriel met when they were just 12 years old but didn't start dating until they were teenagers. The quarterback proposed to his longtime girlfriend in September, just days after he made his debut with the Oregon Ducks.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

