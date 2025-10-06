Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo reveals being stressed out watching Browns rookie lose first game as starter vs. Vikings in London

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée, Zo Caswell, opened up about the star's game on social media. For the Week 5 matchup on Sunday, he traveled to London with his team, the Cleveland Browns. They played against the Minnesota Vikings and lost 21-17.Following the game, Gabriel shared an Instagram story about watching the game. She sat on the floor, highly focused on the game and in the caption, revealed that she was stressed while watching it.&quot;Me the whole game: the stress is too much,&quot; she wrote.Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo reveals being stressed out watching Browns rookie lose first game as starter /@zo.caswellCaswell wore a brown hoodie and matching pants to watch the game at her house. In his first NFL start, Gabriel threw two touchdown passes.Caswell has been a strong supporter of the NFL star since his college football days. Earlier this year, after the Browns selected him in the third round, she shared an adorable Instagram post and cheered him on in his NFL journey.&quot;Cleveland!! We’re ready!!!!🤎🧡 @clevelandbrowns,&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostZo Caswell joined Dillon Gabriel in celebrating the big day. She shared the first snap in the post, posing with a bottle in her hand. She also shared a picture of the couple celebrating the big moment with family and a video in the last slide of how they reacted after his name was called in the draft.Dillon Gabriel's girlfriend, Zo Caswell, offers a glimpse of her game daysIn a reel shared on Instagram last week, Dillon Gabriel's girlfriend, Zo Caswell, offered a glimpse into her game days. She posted a video of her watching the Oregon Ducks' matchups in a green T-shirt. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCaswell, however, attended the Cleveland Browns' NFL season-opening game last month and offered a glimpse of her outing on Instagram. She shared several pictures on Sept. 9 with a caption:&quot;Big dawgsss&quot;For the outing, she wore a brown T-shirt with the number &quot;5&quot; on it. She paired her outfit with all-white pants and brown shoes. She wore a custom-made orange purse with &quot;Gabriel&quot; written on it.In the second slide of the post, she posed with her beau, who wore a white T-shirt and gray pants. Caswell also shared a snap from the stands.