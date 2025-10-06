  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo reveals being stressed out watching Browns rookie lose first game as starter vs. Vikings in London

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo reveals being stressed out watching Browns rookie lose first game as starter vs. Vikings in London

By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 06, 2025 11:07 GMT
Dillon Gabriel
Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo Caswell's Instagram story/@zo.caswell)

Dillon Gabriel's fiancée, Zo Caswell, opened up about the star's game on social media. For the Week 5 matchup on Sunday, he traveled to London with his team, the Cleveland Browns. They played against the Minnesota Vikings and lost 21-17.

Ad

Following the game, Gabriel shared an Instagram story about watching the game. She sat on the floor, highly focused on the game and in the caption, revealed that she was stressed while watching it.

"Me the whole game: the stress is too much," she wrote.
Dillon Gabriel&#039;s fianc&eacute;e Zo reveals being stressed out watching Browns rookie lose first game as starter /@zo.caswell
Dillon Gabriel's fiancée Zo reveals being stressed out watching Browns rookie lose first game as starter /@zo.caswell

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Caswell wore a brown hoodie and matching pants to watch the game at her house. In his first NFL start, Gabriel threw two touchdown passes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Caswell has been a strong supporter of the NFL star since his college football days. Earlier this year, after the Browns selected him in the third round, she shared an adorable Instagram post and cheered him on in his NFL journey.

"Cleveland!! We’re ready!!!!🤎🧡 @clevelandbrowns," she wrote.
Ad

Zo Caswell joined Dillon Gabriel in celebrating the big day. She shared the first snap in the post, posing with a bottle in her hand. She also shared a picture of the couple celebrating the big moment with family and a video in the last slide of how they reacted after his name was called in the draft.

Dillon Gabriel's girlfriend, Zo Caswell, offers a glimpse of her game days

In a reel shared on Instagram last week, Dillon Gabriel's girlfriend, Zo Caswell, offered a glimpse into her game days. She posted a video of her watching the Oregon Ducks' matchups in a green T-shirt.

Ad
Ad

Caswell, however, attended the Cleveland Browns' NFL season-opening game last month and offered a glimpse of her outing on Instagram. She shared several pictures on Sept. 9 with a caption:

"Big dawgsss"

For the outing, she wore a brown T-shirt with the number "5" on it. She paired her outfit with all-white pants and brown shoes. She wore a custom-made orange purse with "Gabriel" written on it.

In the second slide of the post, she posed with her beau, who wore a white T-shirt and gray pants. Caswell also shared a snap from the stands.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications