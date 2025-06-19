Dillon Gabriel seemingly throws shade at Shedeur Sanders after Browns QB gets cited twice for speeding violation

Cleveland Browns rookie QB, Shedeur Sanders, is back in the headlines for speeding. He was pulled over twice in June, once for going 91 mph in a 65 zone, and again on Tuesday for driving 101 mph in a 60 zone. The latest violation could land him in court on July 3, unless he opts to pay the $250 fine.

Though the Browns say Sanders is handling it, the timing isn’t ideal. He’s still trying to secure a roster spot behind veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

While the news of Sanders’ violations spread, the Browns held a youth football camp where Gabriel and rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger were full of energy. The duo was spotted coaching kids, drawing plays and having fun.

The Browns’ Instagram shared clips of the pair, and Dillon Gabriel reposted it with a caption, writing:

"Winners win… all the time."

Source: (Via Instagram/ @DillonGabriel)

There’s some quiet tension growing in Cleveland’s QB group.

The Browns picked two quarterbacks in the 2025 draft, Dillon Gabriel in the 3rd round and Shedeur Sanders in the 5th. Even though both have acted professionally, the battle between them is getting serious.

Gabriel has been getting more practice time with the starters because he’s more ready to play right now.

NFL reporter Albert Breer said teams were surprised by how much Shedeur still needs to learn, while Gabriel fits more easily into the team’s system.

That doesn’t mean Shedeur is struggling; he’s just not as far along. He’s practicing primarily with the backup group, while Gabriel has impressed enough to compete with veterans like Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

Dillon Gabriel had only good things to say about Shedeur Sanders

In an interview with SportsCasting back in May, Shedeur Sanders was asked directly about Dillon Gabriel and the media noise surrounding their quarterback competition in Cleveland.

And, Sanders' response was gracious.

“Everything’s been cool," he said. "He’s a cool person. I like how he handles situations, especially just the negative media that’s coming his way. I’m just happy he’s positive, he’s able to handle everything. We’re truly cool”

Similarly, Gabriel kept it classy and team-first when asked about Sanders and the QB competition in Cleveland. In a May interview, Gabriel shut down any talk of awkwardness or rivalry, saying:

“The more questions I get asked like that, the more it divides the team... We have a room full of guys—Kenny, Joe, and Deshaun. For us, we know how important a healthy QB room is.”

He further mentioned that creating an environment where everyone can thrive, and added that competition is natural but shouldn’t come at the cost of unity.

