Dillon Gabriel sets the record straight after rookie QB’s clip taking shots at Shedeur Sanders goes viral

Dillon Gabriel made a comment in a sideline interview during the Cleveland Browns’ preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles that many interpreted as a dig at fellow rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. After his on-field performance, Gabriel was asked about tuning out distractions. He said:“There’s entertainers and there’s competitors, and I totally understand that. My job is to compete.&quot;Soon after the video posted by ESPN Cleveland went viral, another clip surfaced on X, posted by veteran Browns insider, Mary Kay Cabot. In the video, Dillon Gabriel cleared the air about the accusations, saying:&quot;I would never make that, and I've said it before. That's why it's interesting. But for me, I've explained that entertainers are all competitors. That's what I am, and all my teammates are, and we both have jobs to do. So, that's it.&quot;Dillon Gabriel had a promising NFL preseason debut for the Cleveland Browns against the Eagles.He completed 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards but had one interception returned for a 75-yard touchdown and lost a fumble on a bad handoff. He also took two sacks. Gabriel started strong, going 8-of-9 for 73 yards in the first quarter and converting all third downs.In the second quarter, he made some mistakes, including the pick-six and fumble, possibly due to tight hamstrings.Despite that, he bounced back with accurate throws, including key third-down completions and a 29-yard pass late in the game.Shedeur Sanders sent 5-word message to Browns fans before Dillon Gabriel started preseason game vs. EaglesAfter missing the Browns’ preseason game against the Eagles due to an oblique injury, Shedeur Sanders had a straightforward answer when asked about Dillon Gabriel starting in his place ahead of Browns vs. Eagles Week 2 preseason game.“Ran into Shedeur at the hotel today. He said, ‘Don’t lose that energy. Don’t lose that passion. I’ll be back very soon,'” Chris Rose said before the game started.Shedeur Sanders sustained an oblique injury during joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.The injury occurred during warmups and individual drills. Sanders was immediately pulled from practice and ruled out for the Week 2 preseason game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski described the injury as day-to-day.Despite being ruled out of the Browns vs. Eagles preseason game, Shedeur Sanders dressed in full uniform and remained engaged on the sideline on Saturday.