  Dillon Gabriel sets the record straight after rookie QB's clip taking shots at Shedeur Sanders goes viral

Dillon Gabriel sets the record straight after rookie QB’s clip taking shots at Shedeur Sanders goes viral

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Aug 16, 2025 21:59 GMT
Dillon Gabriel sets the record straight after rookie QB's clip taking shots at Shedeur Sanders goes viral
Dillon Gabriel sets the record straight after rookie QB’s clip taking shots at Shedeur Sanders goes viral

Dillon Gabriel made a comment in a sideline interview during the Cleveland Browns’ preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles that many interpreted as a dig at fellow rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. After his on-field performance, Gabriel was asked about tuning out distractions. He said:

“There’s entertainers and there’s competitors, and I totally understand that. My job is to compete."
Soon after the video posted by ESPN Cleveland went viral, another clip surfaced on X, posted by veteran Browns insider, Mary Kay Cabot. In the video, Dillon Gabriel cleared the air about the accusations, saying:

"I would never make that, and I've said it before. That's why it's interesting. But for me, I've explained that entertainers are all competitors. That's what I am, and all my teammates are, and we both have jobs to do. So, that's it."
Dillon Gabriel had a promising NFL preseason debut for the Cleveland Browns against the Eagles.

He completed 13 of 18 passes for 143 yards but had one interception returned for a 75-yard touchdown and lost a fumble on a bad handoff. He also took two sacks. Gabriel started strong, going 8-of-9 for 73 yards in the first quarter and converting all third downs.

In the second quarter, he made some mistakes, including the pick-six and fumble, possibly due to tight hamstrings.

Despite that, he bounced back with accurate throws, including key third-down completions and a 29-yard pass late in the game.

Shedeur Sanders sent 5-word message to Browns fans before Dillon Gabriel started preseason game vs. Eagles

After missing the Browns’ preseason game against the Eagles due to an oblique injury, Shedeur Sanders had a straightforward answer when asked about Dillon Gabriel starting in his place ahead of Browns vs. Eagles Week 2 preseason game.

“Ran into Shedeur at the hotel today. He said, ‘Don’t lose that energy. Don’t lose that passion. I’ll be back very soon,'” Chris Rose said before the game started.

Shedeur Sanders sustained an oblique injury during joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.

The injury occurred during warmups and individual drills. Sanders was immediately pulled from practice and ruled out for the Week 2 preseason game. Head coach Kevin Stefanski described the injury as day-to-day.

Despite being ruled out of the Browns vs. Eagles preseason game, Shedeur Sanders dressed in full uniform and remained engaged on the sideline on Saturday.

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Edited by Parag Jain
