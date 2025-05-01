Diontae Johnson drops cryptic tweet 1 day after joining Browns

Just one day after signing a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns, Diontae Johnson posted a cryptic message on X. He had a turbulent 2024 season that saw him play for three different teams.

Johnson joined the Browns on Tuesday after a season where he bounced between the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. The former Pro Bowl receiver's arrival comes as Cleveland moves on from Elijah Moore, who remains unsigned but visited the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

"You gotta kno how to stay High at the lowest and levels," Johnson tweeted on Wednesday.

The tweet was posted as he attempts to rebuild his reputation after a drama-filled 2024 season. It included a one-game suspension with Baltimore for refusing to play in a Dec. 1 game against Philadelphia, followed by being waived after showing visible frustration over limited playing time in Houston's playoff victory.

Browns swap one receiver gamble for another with Diontae Johnson

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Imagn

The Browns' decision to sign Diontae Johnson fills a gap in their receiving corps after not selecting any wide receivers in the 2025 NFL draft. Jerry Jeudy, a Pro Bowl selection, is the only wideout on Cleveland's roster with at least 50 catches in a season.

Johnson is a valuable addition to the team, with 391 receptions for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. His finest season was in 2021, when he was selected for the Pro Bowl on the strength of his sole 1,000-yard season.

The signing essentially renders Moore obsolete to the Browns. ESPN reported that Cleveland tendered the rarely used unrestricted free agent tender to Moore. He had 538 receiving yards last season as the team's second-most productive receiver. If Moore signs with another team before July 22, he will be counted in the compensatory pick formula. However, if he is unsigned after July 22, he can only sign with the Browns under the $3.428 million tender.

