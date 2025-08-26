Diontae Johnson sends 4-word message as Browns release $1,170,000-worth veteran WR on NFL Cutdown Day

With the start 2025 regular season fast approaching, teams are deciding on their final 53-man rosters before the deadline. It spells doom for many fan favourites and talented players. The latest name to be waived from the Cleveland Browns is veteran wide receiver Diontae Johnson.Johnson started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the franchise selected him in the third round (66th pick) in the 2019 NFL draft. However, after spending around four seasons with the Steelers, the wide receiver traveled all across the country and had short stints with teams such as the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, and the Houston Texans.However, after parting ways with the Ravens back in January, Diontae Johnson signed a one-year deal worth $1.17 million with the Cleveland Browns. Unfortunately, the 2021 Pro Bowler never got a significant chance to prove his worth in Cleveland as he was cut on Tuesday.After he was waived by the Browns, Diontae Johnson took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to react to the heartbreaking news. It seems like the wide receiver is still keeping his optimism high as he thanked everyone for the opportunity.&quot;Appreciate the opportunity regardless 🙏🏾💯,&quot; wrote Johnson.Veteran NFL wide receiver Diontae Johnson believes former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is the &quot;Greatest of All Time&quot;Back in April, an X account by the name of &quot;MLFootball&quot; made a tweet claiming that former Steelers star QB Ben Roethlisberger is among the top 10 NFL quarterbacks in history. The tweet read:&quot;#STEELERS QB BEN ROETHLISBERGER IS A TOP-10 QUARTERBACK IN #NFL HISTORY. Big Ben was one of the most clutch quarterback to ever step on a field —- his team was never out of it with him. A BALLER.&quot;Reacting to the tweet, Diontae Johnson posted a couple of goat emojis:&quot;🐐🐐&quot;.The goat emojis are usually used to address a player or veteran as the &quot;Greatest of All Time.&quot; This reaction means a lot, especially considering it's coming from a former Ravens player. The Ravens and the Steelers have been in a rivalry for almost three decades. However, Johnson's response proves that despite being associated with a rival team, the WR is not afraid to give his flowers and acknowledge the skills of a legend like Big Ben.After being cut from the Browns ahead of the 2025 NFL season, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for Diontae Johnson.