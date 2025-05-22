"Diplomatic way of saying get your sh*t together": NFL fans react to Falcons OC Zac Robinson's take on Kyle Pitts

On Thursday, Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson made clear that he wants to see tight end Kyle Pitts take the "next step" in 2025. NFL analyst Dov Kleiman then released a post on the social media platform X that did not encompass the encouraging tone Robinson had regarding what he wants to see from Pitts moving forward.

"Yikes: The Falcons hate Kyle Pitts 😔 It's time for him to move on from Atlanta." the post said.

In response, some NFL fans called out Kleiman for changing and misinterpreting Robinson's words.

"This is not Hate in anyway. This is a diplomatic way of saying get your sh*t together. Hell of a Job by Zac Robinson! That's Head Coach material response there! Well done! #nfl @TimBrando #Falcons." one fan wrote.

"He’s been so underwhelming." one fan added.

"frustrating situation for Kyle Pitts." one fan wrote.

Meanwhile, other non Falcons fans were quick to thank the Atlanta franchise for picking Pitts in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"Imagine how much life would’ve been easier for them had they draft Ja’Marr Chase." one fan wrote.

"I thank the Falcons everyday for drafting him over Ja’marr Chase. Thank you from the bottom of my heart." one fan said.

"could’ve had ja’marr 😭." one fan added.

Kyle Pitts 2025 Outlook

Pitts was one of the most hyped and talked about tight ends coming out of the NFL Draft in recent memory. He was selected in the first round, No. 4 overall by the Falcons over players like Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, Devonta Smith, and Pat Surtain II.

However, he has never reached the level that most people were projecting him to reach. In 2024, he had 47 receptions for 602 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns for the Falcons.

Pitts has not had the same level of impact as some fellow tight ends have had early in their career in recent years, including Detroit Lions Sam Laporta, Las Vegas Raiders Brock Bowers, and Arizona Cardinals Trey McBride.

Pitts has all the skills to succeed in the NFL with his great speed, strong hands, and physicality. However, only time will tell whether he takes a positive step forward in 2025.

