"Disgusting," "Completely unacceptable": Calls mount for ESPN to fire Panthers reporter over insensitive question to Xavier Legette 

Carolina Panthers star Xavier Legette lost both his parents before he even graduated high school. So, fans were visibly unhappy when ESPN's David Newton asked the wide receiver an insensitive question related to his dad ahead of their game against the Cowboys on Sunday.When talking about the game, Xavier Legette stated how his dad used to be a big Cowboys fan. David Newton then commented that his father won't be a fan this week.This line of questioning was deemed insensitive, as it is commonly known that the wide receiver lost both his parents at a young age. What's more interesting is the fact that Newton had written an article about Xavier Legette last year, where he talked about the death of his parents and also the cause of their demise.Fans took to social media to demand that ESPN fire David Newton over his insensitive comments.Nathan M. Snell @1NathanSnellLINKThat is disgusting.Michelle @PettyPisces19LINKYou can see the pain and hurt in his eyes.b If ESPN doesn’t fire David Newton then the Panthers should revoke his credentials. To make this joke when you know his parents passed away was intentional and unacceptable!𝑲𝒚 @KaashindigoLINKFire him immediately not even joking nasty piece of shitTwo Shows One Host @2shows1hostLINKHey @ESPNPR @espn you’ve got a reporter covering the Carolina Panthers that has been out of touch for a while. You now have him making one of the most insensitive comments I’ve ever heard. Everyone following this team knows XL’s parents passed away. I cannot imagine thisFor Panthers Fans Only (Podcast) @FPFO_PodcastLINK🚨ATTENTION #NFL FANS🚨 The Panthers community really needs your help. We need to get rid of David Newton from our beat. He has been awful for YEARS and @espn and the @Panthers organization hasn’t done anything about it. Please take 30 seconds to the petition under this tweetJas🦅 @DubhKeMarjaLINKDavid Newton should be out of a job for repeatedly being a bitchThe Panthers acquired Legette in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. During his rookie campaign with the team, he recorded 497 yards and four touchdowns receiving. His team finished third in the NFC South with a 5-12 record.After five games this season, the Panthers have managed to put up a 2-3 record heading into their Week 6 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Xavier Legette has played in three of them and tallied 39 yards with one touchdown receiving.David Newton apologizes for his insensitive question to Xavier LegetteFollowing the backlash, the Panthers reporter took to social media to apologize for his line of questioning.On X, Newton tweeted that it was an honest mistake on his part and that he will be more careful going forward. He also stated that he reached out to Legette personally to ask for his forgiveness.&quot;I have bee in touch with the Panthers and have also reached out to Xavier Legette to apologize for my question Thursday regarding his late father's Cowboys fandom. There is no excuse for my forgetting a hard moment in X's life.&quot;&quot;I have nothing but respect for Xavier. It was an innoncent mistake on my part, but a hurtful one, and I hope he will accept by apology.&quot;David Newton @DNewtonespnLINKI have been in touch with the Panthers and have also reached out to Xavier Legette to apologize for my question Thursday regarding his late father’s Cowboys fandom. There is no excuse for my forgetting a hard moment in X’s life. I have nothing but respect for Xavier. It was anLast week, the Panthers picked up their second win of the season after a 27-24 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Will they be able to continue this winning momentum and emerge victorious against the Cowboys?The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1:00 pm ET.