  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Disgusting," "Completely unacceptable": Calls mount for ESPN to fire Panthers reporter over insensitive question to Xavier Legette 

"Disgusting," "Completely unacceptable": Calls mount for ESPN to fire Panthers reporter over insensitive question to Xavier Legette 

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 11, 2025 04:12 GMT
Carolina Panthers v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty
Calls mount for ESPN to fire Panthers reporter over insensitive question to Xavier Legette

Carolina Panthers star Xavier Legette lost both his parents before he even graduated high school. So, fans were visibly unhappy when ESPN's David Newton asked the wide receiver an insensitive question related to his dad ahead of their game against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Ad

When talking about the game, Xavier Legette stated how his dad used to be a big Cowboys fan. David Newton then commented that his father won't be a fan this week.

This line of questioning was deemed insensitive, as it is commonly known that the wide receiver lost both his parents at a young age. What's more interesting is the fact that Newton had written an article about Xavier Legette last year, where he talked about the death of his parents and also the cause of their demise.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans took to social media to demand that ESPN fire David Newton over his insensitive comments.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

The Panthers acquired Legette in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. During his rookie campaign with the team, he recorded 497 yards and four touchdowns receiving. His team finished third in the NFC South with a 5-12 record.

After five games this season, the Panthers have managed to put up a 2-3 record heading into their Week 6 showdown against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Xavier Legette has played in three of them and tallied 39 yards with one touchdown receiving.

Ad

David Newton apologizes for his insensitive question to Xavier Legette

Following the backlash, the Panthers reporter took to social media to apologize for his line of questioning.

On X, Newton tweeted that it was an honest mistake on his part and that he will be more careful going forward. He also stated that he reached out to Legette personally to ask for his forgiveness.

Ad
"I have bee in touch with the Panthers and have also reached out to Xavier Legette to apologize for my question Thursday regarding his late father's Cowboys fandom. There is no excuse for my forgetting a hard moment in X's life."
"I have nothing but respect for Xavier. It was an innoncent mistake on my part, but a hurtful one, and I hope he will accept by apology."
Ad
Ad

Last week, the Panthers picked up their second win of the season after a 27-24 victory over the Miami Dolphins. Will they be able to continue this winning momentum and emerge victorious against the Cowboys?

The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1:00 pm ET.

About the author
Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Twitter icon

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Priyam Hazarika
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications