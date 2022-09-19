"Browns fans are trash", "Cleveland deserves every bit of failure" - Disgusting tailgate defending Deshaun Watson has NFL fans fuming 

Cleveland Browns fans seemingly defended quarterback Deshaun Watson at a tailgate party prior to the game against the New York Jets. This came in light of the 27-year-old being accused of sexual misconduct by several massage therapists.

In a post on social media by the Twitter account 'Steelers Depot,' a Pittsburgh blog, Browns fans appear to have gone too far. The Twitter account posted a picture that shows a man laying on a massage table with a sign that reads, "Happy endings are not illegal."

As expected, the reaction to this was not positive, with many condemning it. One fan posted and wrote that Cleveland deserves every bit of failure they get.

"Exactly how not to be. Cleveland deserves every bit of failure they get."

Another NFL fan posted and said that some things just aren't funny.

"Some things just aren’t funny man. Browns fans are trash."

Mike Kach @mkach925 @Steelersdepot Its one thing to defend him cause you think he might be innocent or whatever… this is just mocking it, pretty gross. But browns gonna brown @Steelersdepot Its one thing to defend him cause you think he might be innocent or whatever… this is just mocking it, pretty gross. But browns gonna brown

Bengals - 🧡🖤 @TheoryTake @Steelersdepot I think DW could do a lot of good by asking browns fans to not do that. @Steelersdepot I think DW could do a lot of good by asking browns fans to not do that.

Juan, Juan’s son @Airjohnson2123 @Steelersdepot I’d say I’m surprised but CleveLand has always been a garbage city with a trash can fanbase. @Steelersdepot I’d say I’m surprised but CleveLand has always been a garbage city with a trash can fanbase.

It is clear that everyone is in agreement that the massage table and pictures are in bad taste, with many fans wanting the Browns to now suffer because of it.

Watson suspended for 11 games over civil suits

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

The civil suits that were leveled against Watson dominated the media landscape. Many wanted a full-year suspension for the quarterback due to the nature of the allegations and how many there were. At one point, there were 26 civil suits for Watson to deal with. Although most were settled, many wanted the quarterback to still miss the entire year.

The NFL and NFLPA came to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for the 27-year-old.

Because of the suspension, Jacoby Brissett has been thrust into the starting quarterback job and has done reasonably well so far. The Browns are 1-1 after two weeks, beating the Panthers in Week 1 and losing to the New York Jets in Week 2. Against the Jets, Brissett had a solid outing, throwing for 229 yards, one touchdown and only one interception.

Brissett will have a good chance of putting the Browns into playoff contention for when Watson returns. Given that his return will be in Week 12, we still have a long way to go before we see the 27-year-old take a meaningful snap in the NFL.

It remains to be seen how he will be received in stadiums by fans, but the Browns fans aren't doing him any favors with their tailgate parties.

