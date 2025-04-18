“Disrespect at its finest” - Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate takes issue with Jets’ treatment of 4x NFL MVP

Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones voiced strong criticism of the New York Jets’ handling of Aaron Rodgers’ departure during an appearance on FS1’s “The Facility” on Friday. Jones called it “disrespect at its finest,” referencing how Rodgers was reportedly dismissed just seconds into a final meeting with the team.

Ad

He stressed that a player of Rodgers’ stature deserved better, regardless of his financial ability to travel for the meeting.

“Yes, he got disrespected. You know, my man got a phone over there … This is a Hall of Fame player, right? This is disrespect at its finest, right? So, Aaron Rodgers, I don't care about him spending his money. My dog got a lot of money.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He could buy a Southwest ticket, marry whatever, a private jet, whatever. Get there for the meeting, and for you to disrespect this man like that is crazy to me,” Jones said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The comments follow Rodgers’s Thursday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” where the veteran quarterback recounted the final discussion he had with Jets leadership before being released. According to Rodgers, he paid for his own cross-country travel to attend the meeting, only to be told within moments that the team would be “going in another direction.”

Aaron Rodgers joined the Jets in 2023 but suffered a season-ending Achilles injury just four snaps into his debut. He returned to start in 2024, throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 TDs and 11 interceptions. Despite occasional individual highlights, such as breaking the 300-yard mark for the first time in three seasons and reaching his 500th career TD, Rodgers and the Jets finished 5–12.

Ad

The Jets announced on Feb. 13 their intention to part ways with Rodgers and officially released him on Mar. 12. The team utilized a post-June 1 designation to spread his $49M cap charge over two years.

Rodgers is currently a free agent. With the NFL draft approaching, his future remains uncertain as teams evaluate QB options and weigh potential signings.

Aaron Rodgers weighs options, prioritizes personal matters over NFL decision

Free agent QB Aaron Rodgers remains undecided on his NFL future, stating he is “open to anything and attached to nothing” during Thursday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.” In his first public comments since January, he cited ongoing personal matters as the reason for delaying a decision on the 2025 season.

Ad

Rodgers reportedly acknowledged both retirement and continuing his career as possible options. He confirmed a meeting with the Steelers on Mar. 21 and a subsequent workout with Pittsburgh wide receiver DK Metcalf, describing their interaction as part of his due diligence process.

The Steelers have not set a deadline, and Rodgers indicated money would not be a deciding factor, stating he’s willing to play for $10M annually.

Aaron Rodgers ruled out returning to the Jets, expressing dissatisfaction with his meeting with new leadership. For now, he emphasized his priority remains on personal commitments and that no final football decision has been made.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.