"Disrespected me completely" - Davante Adams details Aaron Rodgers' frustration after meeting with Aaron Glenn

Davante Adams has revealed that he talked with and played a round of golf with former teammate and good friend Aaron Rodgers before the latter met with the New York Jets.

Ad

In an article published in 'The Athletic' by NFL analyst Michael Silver, Adams outlined how Rodgers was frustrated with how the New York Jets handled his contract situation earlier in the offseason and felt disrespected.

"We golfed together on a Wednesday in Vegas, at Shadow Creek, and then (Rodgers) told me he was going to (meet with the Jets) on Thursday and then come back and we’d play again Friday. And he was just in such a bad mood (after the meeting) that he hit me up and was like, ‘I’m not coming back, bro.’ He’s like, 'This was horrible; they just disrespected me completely.'"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Rodgers revealed last week on the Pat McAfee show that the Jets did not open up any discussion or even entertain the idea of talking about a future contract with him. Although Rodgers said that he was not shocked by the decision to go in a separate direction, he did make clear that he did not like flying across the country to New York for a 15-minute conversation that could have been held on the phone.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The news was not a great look for the Jets, as Rodgers, despite being a controversial figure around the NFL, is still one of the greatest players in the history of the game.

Will Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers play together in 2025?

It looks extremely unlikely, if not impossible, that Rodgers and Adams will play together in 2025, or at any point for the remainder of their careers. Adams signed a contract with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason, while Rodgers is still a free agent who is considering his future in the league. However, it does appear as though Rodgers' best chance to play in 2025 would be with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As is evident from Adams' recent statements, Rodgers was not a fan of how his final interactions were with the Jets franchise and believed that the situation was disrespectful.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.