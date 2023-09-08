What happened to DJ Chark? Update on Panthers WR for Week 1 vs Falcons 

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark suffered a major injury setback this week.

The Panthers were prepping for their Week 1 showdown against the Falcons. However, Chark has now been ruled out of their season opener, per multiple reports.

The Panthers signed Chark to a one-year contract with $5 million guaranteed. The game against the Falcons would've been his first for the franchise.

DJ Chark injury update: What happened to Panthers WR?

The wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury in the lead-up to the Week 1 game vs the Falcons.

A general hamstring injury typically requires at least three weeks to recover from. However, no timeline has been put on Chark's return so far.

Fellow WR Adam Thielen is also listed as questionable for the game. Thielen is dealing with an ankle issue,

There have been multiple injuries to start the NFL season, chief among them being Travis Kelce's hyperextended knee. He was later ruled out of the season opener against the Lions.

The Chiefs ended up losing to Detroit, with Kadarius Toney and co. dropping several passes off Patrick Mahomes' play.

It remains to be seen, of course, if the Panthers suffer the same fate in what will also be Bryce Young's first game with the franchise. The young QB has been lauded for his game sense. However, if both Thielen and Chark are out, it could complicate things for the former Alabama QB.