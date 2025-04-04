New team, new number, same energy. DJ Reed just made it official, he’ll be rocking No. 4 with the Detroit Lions this season.

The veteran cornerback confirmed the jersey number switch on April 4 through his Instagram Stories, reposting a graphic from the Lions’ official account with a simple but telling caption:

“Official 🙏🏻❤️.”

The one-word message carried weight, bringing both confidence and clarity to Reed's next chapter in Detroit.

DJ Reed drops 1-word message after confirming his new jersey number with Lions

The 28-year-old joins the Lions after signing a three-year, $48M deal on March 10, a significant bump from the three-year, $33M contract he signed with the New York Jets back in 2022. Known for his physical style and gritty play, Reed started his NFL journey with the San Francisco 49ers before being claimed off waivers by the Seattle Seahawks in 2020.

Now, with No. 4 stitched across his back, Reed’s message is loud and clear: he’s locked in and ready to make noise in the NFC North.

DJ Reed backs Terrion Arnold's all-pro potential

Reed is already locking in on his new Lions teammate, and he sees a lot of upside in him. The veteran CB didn’t hold back when asked about rookie Terrion Arnold, the team’s first-round pick.

“I thought Terrion played well last year. Obviously, he was handsy, which, that’s something that you can correct, that’s totally fixable," Reed said. “As far as talent, as far as being sticky, it was a reason why he was drafted in the first round.”

Reed added that Arnold has Pro Bowl, All-Pro potential if developed right.

The 28-year-old isn’t just here to mentor. He’s all in on chasing a Lombardi with Detroit.

Meanwhile, Reed's former Jets teammate Sauce Gardner had a hilarious joke on the Reed-to-Detroit story.

“I showed him how to do the blade dance in NY,” Gardner posted on X. “I was culturing my dawg for Detroit without even knowing.”

Now, with DJ Reed’s grit and Arnold’s raw talent, the Lions might just be cooking up a lockdown duo at CB.

