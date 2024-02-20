DJ Reed floats option for Jets backup QB amid rumors of Sam Howell interest as Aaron Rodgers' #2

The New York Jets are reportedly exploring options for the backup QB position. With Aaron Rodgers expected to return, the Jets want to ensure that they have a quality number two in the event of an injury, which is what they did not have in 2023.

That has prompted rumors of a Sam Howell move. Reports say that many within the organization like the former UNC quarterback even if he struggled late in the season. Howell started off playing well before fading.

Jets cornerback DJ Reed isn't on the Howell hype train, though. In fact, he suggested someone else. Ironically, it was Howell's backup last season, the player who eventually came in for him: Jacoby Brissett.

Two things are probably going to occur this offseason. First, the Jets are almost assuredly moving off of Zach Wilson. The former first-round pick has not had a good experience in New York, with things souring late last year tremendously. The team hasn't been good with him, either.

Secondly, the Washington Commanders are likely not going to keep starting Howell. He looked poised to take control of the team last year, but his last few games were poor, so they have the chance to select Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels or maybe even Caleb Williams second overall.

That leaves the Jets in need of a backup and Howell potentially available, but Reed, at least, would prefer them to go for Brissett in the event of another Rodgers injury.

What's next for Sam Howell?

Sam Howell had his shot to be the starter for the Washington Commanders, but he missed it. After a blistering start to the year, he came back down to earth in startling fashion, likely ending his shot to be the guy over a potential rookie.

That means he could be the backup, but the Commanders might prefer a true veteran to backup whoever they select in the draft. Howell has trade value as well, as he did show flashes of his potential.

The New York Jets make sense there. The Las Vegas Raiders do, too, asa they haven't had a good QB in a while and are expected to cut Jimmy Garoppolo. The Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos make some sense as well.