"We was cheating" - Former Broncos star narrates Josh McDaniels' own Spygate controversy in Denver

Former Denver Broncos linebacker D.J. Williams has caused a stir on social media. The 39-year-old former linebacker was on the I Am Athlete podcast and spoke about Josh McDaniels' time in Denver.

Currently the Patriots' offensive coordinator, the 45-year-old did not last two seasons at Mile High, and Williams recounted exactly what led to his demise.

“McDaniels was the offensive coordinator in New England during all those championships, he came to Denver and I never in my life was more prepared for a game than the years I played with Josh McDaniels," Williams said. "Every time we did exactly what he said, we won.”

“Here’s what happened, our film guy got caught because we had to share a stadium (with the 49ers), got caught filming their practice," Williams continued. "Our film guy got caught filming their practice. One-week later Josh is fired. We started out 6-0, we ended up 8-8. After that junior spygate, we lose six out of eight games and I bulls*t you not, once that losing streak happened, we was having breakfast and it was like damn I knew we weren’t that good. We was cheating!"

It was later discovered that Williams, in fact, got his years mixed up as the Broncos did not play San Francisco in London until a year later in 2010.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



"We started 6-0." - "We lose to San Francisco, our film guy got caught filming their practice."



"WE WAS CHEATING!"



Former long-time @Broncos starting LB @DjWilliam55 opened up about the Josh McDaniels era in Denver on the @IAMATHLETEpod "We started 6-0." - "We lose to San Francisco, our film guy got caught filming their practice.""WE WAS CHEATING!" Former long-time @Broncos starting LB @DjWilliam55 opened up about the Josh McDaniels era in Denver on the @IAMATHLETEpod "We started 6-0." - "We lose to San Francisco, our film guy got caught filming their practice." "WE WAS CHEATING!"https://t.co/Y1V7QgH21r

Josh McDaniels was fined $50,000 for Spygate incident

Both the Denver Broncos and their head coach were fined $50,000 for the Spygate incident, in which the San Francisco 49ers walkthrough was taped. The whole situation brought a lot of negative attention to Mile High and McDaniels' past.

What is also worth noting is that the person who was filming the walkthrough was none other than Steve Scarnecchia, the son of former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia. He left in 2005 and also worked as a video assistant for the Patriots.

NFL Update @nflupdate247

@IAMATHLETEpod

"We started 6-0." - "We lose to San Francisco, our film guy got caught filming their practice."

"WE WAS CHEATING!" #Broncos LB DJ Williams opened up about the Josh McDaniels era in Denver on the"We started 6-0." - "We lose to San Francisco, our film guy got caught filming their practice.""WE WAS CHEATING!" #Broncos LB DJ Williams opened up about the Josh McDaniels era in Denver on the @IAMATHLETEpod "We started 6-0." - "We lose to San Francisco, our film guy got caught filming their practice." "WE WAS CHEATING!" https://t.co/3hkK1sH2rB

The entire incident was a black mark on the proud history of the Denver Broncos. McDaniels made his way back to New England, where he is currently the offensive coordinator and is charged with helping Mac Jones navigate his rookie season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Despite Williams getting his years mixed up, it appears that anyone involved with the Patriots is going to have some form of black mark against their name for all the incidents the organization has been involved in throughout the years.

Edited by Piyush Bisht