DK Metcalf believes "grass is greener" in Steelers following his trade from Seahawks

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off one of the most unexpected moves of the offseason when they traded for Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf. The team gave up a second-round draft pick for the wide receiver and immediately handed him a five-year, $150 million contract extension, tying his long-term future to the franchise.

Ad

As shocking as the move was, Metcalf is ecstatic about it. On the Get Got Pod With Marshawn Lynch, the 27-year-old stated that he was grateful for his time in Seattle but believes Pittsburgh has a brighter future. He said:

"I know bro, but I mean, like I said, I had a chance to play with some great players, man—from Russ to Bobby to Marshawn. Got a chance to play with Lockett as well. Got a chance to meet some greats like Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman. But, you know, it's just time for me to move on. I think the grass is greener on the other side."(TS-5:36)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Why did DK Metcalf demand a trade from the Seahawks?

DK Metcalf's shock move to the Steelers was set in motion when the wide receiver demanded a trade from the franchise and asked to be dealt to a team capable of contending for the Super Bowl. While he got his wish, there are still questions about why he decided to leave the team.

Ad

The prominent theory was that it was related to money and Albert Breer confirmed that was indeed one of the reasons. The NFL insider revealed that he wanted an extension in March but the Seahawks only offer extensions late in the offseason and the Metcalf wasn't keen on waiting until then and decided to ask for a trade.

Another reason for his disillusionment with the franchise was his fractured relationship with quarterback Geno Smith. Breer reported:

Ad

"I think this was probably a case of that accelerating the inevitable conclusion, given that Metcalf and the team already endured some bumps (things weren’t always perfect between he and Geno Smith), and that Jaxon Smith-Njigba is among the young players poised to get new deals over the next year or so in Seattle."

The Seahawks could have retained DK Metcalf had they offered him a new deal in March and informed him that they intended to trade Smith. However, Seattle seemingly wasn't against the idea of letting the wide receiver walk as they weren't keen on paying him $30 million a year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.