DK Metcalf contract extension: Where does Seahawks star rank on the highest-paid WR's list

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf just got paid. The 24-year-old put pen to paper on a new three-year, $72 million deal to extend his stay in Seattle.

But it is worth noting that Metcalf's extension is only three years long. This means that the wide receiver could become a free agent at age 27 and sign another new bumper extension.

The 24-year-old has been a critical contributor for the Seahawks since the organization drafted him in 2019. In his three NFL seasons, Metcalf has 3,170 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns. He averaged 12.9 yards a catch and was Russell Wilson's favorite target.

The 24-year-old held out of training camp in anticipation of a new deal. The receiver was present for team activities but did not participate as he waited on a new contract. Now that he has signed an extension, he can look forward to the next three seasons with the Seahawks and hopefully a Super Bowl win.

DK Metcalf contract breakdown

Metcalf became the latest wide receiver to secure a huge payday this offseason. He joins Tyreek Hill (four-year, $120 million), Davante Adams (five-year, $141.25 million contract), and Cooper Kupp (five-year, $110 million contract) in securing a new contract.

The breakdown of the 24-year-old's deal is rather interesting. He signs a three-year, $72 million deal, $58.2 of which is fully guaranteed. His new contract also includes a $30 million signing bonus, which is the highest ever for a wide receiver.

He has a base salary of just under $4 million for the 2022 season and a cap hit of only $4,324,827. The length of the deal is odd, as Metcalf will only be 27 when his contract expires. It is an excellent business for the Seahawks as they have not overpaid for their star.

His new contract ranks him sixth in the NFL among wide receivers with an average yearly salary of $24 million per spotrac.com.

Highest paid WRs in the NFL

While the Seahawks star's new contract is huge, it doesn't even put him in the top five in the NFL for average money earned. Here are the top three highest-paid receivers in the NFL for 2022 per spotrac.com

#3 - DeAndre Hopkins ($27,250,000 per year)

The Arizona Cardinals superstar comes in at number three on the list and deserves his huge yearly salary.

#2 - Davante Adams ($28,000,000 per year)

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason acquisition got the bag when he was traded from Green Bay. His $28 million annual salary ranks him second in the league.

#1 - Tyreek Hill ($30,000,000 per year)

The biggest move of the offseason saw former Kansas City Chiefs star Tyreek Hill join the Miami Dolphins in a blockbuster trade. After landing in Florida, the wide receiver signed a massive contract extension and will earn $30 million per season for the next five years.

