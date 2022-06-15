LOOK: DK Metcalf and former Fifth Harmony star Normani spotted having dinner date in Santa Monica

Seattle Seahawks star wide receiver DK Metcalf has been a busy man this off-season. Between his contract discussions with the Seahawks and his subsequent training camp holdout, he has found time to work on his love life.

Metcalf has sparked rumors of a potential romance with former Fifth Harmony band member Normani Kordei. The pair was spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. They tried to conceal their rendezvous by arriving separately but failed as photos of the pair soon started circulating on social media.

Normani, who has also appeared on the popular TV show Dancing with the Stars, smiled nervously and attempted to cover her face, but it was too late, and soon Twitter was abuzz as fans discussed the new potential romance.

It wasn't long before Normani took to social media to let her 26.7 million followers know she was indeed single. The former Fifth Harmony singer is currently working on solo material and is thought to have a big future as a solo artist.

A bright future ahead for DK Metcalf and Normani

DK Metcalf has lit up the league since entering it three years ago. The former Ole Miss standout was an absolute combine monster, yet somehow every team passed on him at least once, and he inexplicitly fell to the 64th pick in the 2019 draft. Since his chastening draft night experience, he has made 31 general managers regret the decision to pass on him.

Victor Williams @ThePhillyPod Most TDs from 2019 draft class:



• DK Metcalf: 29

• AJ Brown: 25

• Deebo Samuel: 22

• Hollywood Brown: 21

• Diontae Johnson: 20

• Terry McLaurin: 16 Most TDs from 2019 draft class:• DK Metcalf: 29• AJ Brown: 25• Deebo Samuel: 22• Hollywood Brown: 21• Diontae Johnson: 20• Terry McLaurin: 16 https://t.co/oSUk0Z1JVO

He has accounted for over 3,500 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns in his three seasons as a Seahawk in a system that perhaps doesn't always make the best use of his talents. Metcalf now wants to be compensated appropriately for his abilities. If it is not Seattle, then someone will pay Metcalf big money, as there is a sense there is still a lot more to come from the Ole Miss product.

Pop Base @PopBase Normani’s next single ‘Candy Paint’ has officially been registered on Shazam. Normani’s next single ‘Candy Paint’ has officially been registered on Shazam. https://t.co/E5ozQ1XLtZ

The same can also be said for the former X-Factor contestant, who has garnered a large social media following in the wake of her exit from Fifth Harmony. She has already collaborated with many high-profile artists, such as Cardi B, with whom she has a close friendship.

Normani was infamously involved in a dramatic fallout with former bandmate Camila Cabello, who was accused of using racial slurs against Normani in social media posts that resurfaced from 2012. At the time, Normani had this to say:

"I struggled with talking about this because I didn’t want it to be a part of my narrative, but I am a black woman, who is a part of an entire generation that has a similar story. It would be dishonest if I said that this particular scenario didn’t hurt me."

With a potential new contract for Metcalf and new solo material for Normani about to drop, could a relationship now be on the cards for the young couple?

