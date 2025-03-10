"DK Metcalf and George Pickens are gonna burn Pittsburgh to the ground" - Pat McAfee team member makes eye-opening comment on Steelers WRs' fit

The Pittsburgh Steelers executed a massive move on Sunday. The franchise finalized a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire star wide receiver DK Metcalf, sending a second-round pick in the process.

Ad

The Seattle Seahawks are in the middle of a rebuilding process. Franchise quarterback Geno Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders and Metcalf also asked to be traded. Many teams were expected to contend for his services but the Steelers' offer satisfied the Seahawks.

Metcalf is known for his explosive temper and he'll now join forces with George Pickens, another hot-head in the NFL. Their respective talents are undeniable and whoever is the quarterback will have an excellent duo to throw to. But Mike Tomlin will be obliged to keep the locker room in check.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This sentiment has been replicated by NFL fans. Connor Campbell, best known as "Boston" for his role as a member of Pat McAfee's team, spoke about how things could turn south quickly in Pittsburgh with their wide receiver duo.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"DK Metcalf and George Pickens are gonna burn Pittsburgh to the ground when they don’t get enough targets Week 1," he wrote on X on Sunday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Since he joined the NFL in 2019 as a second-round pick, Metcalf has been penalized 38 times, 10 more than any other player of the position in this period. This could remind Steelers fans of a few talented players who became locker room problems at the end of the last decade.

Full details of Seattle Seahawks trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers

Seattle gets the 52nd overall pick, correspondent to Pittsburgh's second-round pick, while Mike Tomlin's team gets to add DK Metcalf to the roster.

Ad

The hope is to improve a wide receiver group that had no players with over 1,000 receiving yards in 2024. Metcalf's contract extension sets up the franchise at the position for years to come.

For Seattle, who also traded away their franchise quarterback (Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick), the move signals that they're entering a rebuilding phase, accumulating picks to build a new roster for the future under Mike Macdonald's leadership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.