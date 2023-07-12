Russell Wilson is entering his second season since leaving the Seattle Seahawks in one of the most explosive trades of the last few seasons. The results of the trade in 2022 appeared to be more of an implosion, but before the rubber met the road, fans wondered about the drama leading to the quarterback's exit.

More than a year later, NFL insider Taylor Biscotti took to Twitter to post an interview she had with DK Metcalf, who made a name with No. 3. Among other questions, she asked whether Wilson and the receiver kept in touch. He revealed that the two don't talk much about football anymore.

However, they still do talk on almost a daily basis. Here's how he put it when asked whether he and the No. 3 still have regular conversations and how much they talked about the "competition":

"Oh, yeah, probably every day... We really don't talk much about competition. It's more checking in with the family, checking out how each other's doing."

In other words, it appears the two talk more as friends than as co-workers. With Wilson now in Denver, the opportunities to do more than talk via airwaves and the internet are much fewer than about 20 months ago. Still, the two have found a reason to stay in touch.

Geno Smith aiming to make good on Seahawks skipping quarterback after Russell Wilson's blockbuster trade

Geno Smith at Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks

At this point, fans would be hard-pressed to find an argument against the position that Wilson's addition to Denver only improved the Seahawks. The Broncos posted their lowest win total since 2010. Meanwhile, Seattle's downward slip in 2021 became an uptick in 2022 with Geno Smith.

In 2021, the Seahawks went 7-10 with Wilson winning six of the games. He missed time during the season due to injury, which let Smith into the lineup. Despite going 1-2 in relief, Pete Carroll saw something in him and elected to go all-in for 2022. Smith went 9-8 and reached the playoffs for the first time in his career.

Now, with the Seahawks electing to not use the Broncos' fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, they've gone all in on Geno Smith in an even bigger fashion. Now, the only way to get a quality first-round quarterback is to suffer through a disastrous season.

Will Geno Smith give his team such a slump or will he set the league scrambling once again?

