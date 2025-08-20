DK Metcalf hits back at Aaron Rodgers' unnecessary criticism with glowing review of 4x NFL MVP

Aaron Rodgers will lead the offense for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2025 season. However, some have questioned whether the veteran quarterback can deliver for the franchise.

Amid the criticism around Rodgers, Steelers wideout DK Metcalf has shared a glowing review of the four-time MVP.

"I mean, no, it's great," Rodgers said on Cam Heyward's "Not Just Football" show on Monday. "I will say it's been a fun journey just to get to know him as a person off the field. I mean, the guy gets a lot of (criticism) for no reason in my eyes. I mean, he's been nothing but nice."

Metcalf is expected to play a critical role for the Steelers in the upcoming season. He was traded to Pittsburgh after playing six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers also signed with the Steelers this offseason after much speculation around his future. The 41-year-old has also hinted that the 2025 season could be his last in the NFL.

Rodgers played 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers and helped them win the Super Bowl in 2011. He played the past two seasons with the New York Jets.

Aaron Rodgers and Steelers will conclude 2025 preseason vs. Carolina Panthers

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will conclude their 2025 preseason against the Carolina Panthers on Thursday. However, it's unclear whether Aaron Rodgers and the other Steelers starters will play in the game.

Rodgers did not play in the Steelers' two preseason games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So, it's unlikely that he might suit up for Pittsburgh's third and final preseason game against the Panthers.

The Steelers will want Rodgers fit for the regular season. They will want to avoid the veteran QB picking up any injury before the start of the season.

The Steelers will begin their regular season against the New York Jets on Sept. 7. Rodgers will have the opportunity to face off against his former team.

