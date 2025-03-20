  • home icon
  • NFL
  • DK Metcalf hoped to play for Seahawks for life before move to Steelers - "Loyalty is a big thing for me"

DK Metcalf hoped to play for Seahawks for life before move to Steelers - "Loyalty is a big thing for me"

By Rob Gullo
Modified Mar 20, 2025 19:33 GMT
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty
DK Metcalf during Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty

Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

Ad

After the Seahawks granted Metcalf permission to seek a trade, he was traded to the Steelers for a second-round pick and a pick swap in the sixth and seventh rounds of this year's draft. Upon being acquired by the Steelers, Metcalf signed a five-year, $150 million contract extension.

The Seahawks selected Metcalf in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, and he has been with the team for the past six seasons. Before the move to Pittsburgh, Metcalf saw himself playing his entire career with the Seahawks. But things changed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On Thursday's "Get God Pod with Marshawn Lynch and Mike Robinson," Metcalf spoke with the former Seahawks about his decision to leave.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Lynch asked Metcalf:

"That's how invested I was in wanting to be here. I wanted to finish my career here and play for one team. You know, things didn’t work out that way, but is that something you would have wanted to do?"
Ad

Metcalf replied:

"Of course. Loyalty is a big thing to me. I committed to Ole Miss in ninth grade, and I stuck with that the whole time. Not even just from a team aspect, but being loyal to your teammates."
youtube-cover
Ad

In six seasons with Seattle, Metcalf had 438 receptions, 6,324 receiving yards and 48 receiving touchdowns.

DK Metcalf feeling the love from some of his Steelers teammates

DK Metcalf, left, Mike Tomlin, right, during Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty
DK Metcalf, left, Mike Tomlin, right, during Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty

Upon being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, DK Metcalf has gotten a warm welcome from multiple teammates.

Ad

Teammates such as wide receiver Calvin Austin, tight end Pat Freiermuth and defensive lineman Cam Heyward were among the teammates who reached out to him after his arrival at Burgh.

Metcalf told Steelers.com reporter Missi Matthews:

"Cam Heyward reached out to me, Pat [Freiermuth] reached out to me, Calvin Austin reached out to me. They told me how excited they were that I was joining the team."
Ad

Metcalf joins a wide receiver core that features George Pickens and Calvin Austin. The Steelers still don't know who their quarterback will be heading into the 2025 season, but whoever will be under center will have two solid passing targets in Metcalf and Pickens.

Who do you think will be throwing the ball to Metcalf this season?

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी