Former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason.

After the Seahawks granted Metcalf permission to seek a trade, he was traded to the Steelers for a second-round pick and a pick swap in the sixth and seventh rounds of this year's draft. Upon being acquired by the Steelers, Metcalf signed a five-year, $150 million contract extension.

The Seahawks selected Metcalf in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft, and he has been with the team for the past six seasons. Before the move to Pittsburgh, Metcalf saw himself playing his entire career with the Seahawks. But things changed.

On Thursday's "Get God Pod with Marshawn Lynch and Mike Robinson," Metcalf spoke with the former Seahawks about his decision to leave.

Lynch asked Metcalf:

"That's how invested I was in wanting to be here. I wanted to finish my career here and play for one team. You know, things didn’t work out that way, but is that something you would have wanted to do?"

Metcalf replied:

"Of course. Loyalty is a big thing to me. I committed to Ole Miss in ninth grade, and I stuck with that the whole time. Not even just from a team aspect, but being loyal to your teammates."

In six seasons with Seattle, Metcalf had 438 receptions, 6,324 receiving yards and 48 receiving touchdowns.

DK Metcalf feeling the love from some of his Steelers teammates

DK Metcalf, left, Mike Tomlin, right, during Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks - Source: Getty

Upon being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, DK Metcalf has gotten a warm welcome from multiple teammates.

Teammates such as wide receiver Calvin Austin, tight end Pat Freiermuth and defensive lineman Cam Heyward were among the teammates who reached out to him after his arrival at Burgh.

Metcalf told Steelers.com reporter Missi Matthews:

"Cam Heyward reached out to me, Pat [Freiermuth] reached out to me, Calvin Austin reached out to me. They told me how excited they were that I was joining the team."

Metcalf joins a wide receiver core that features George Pickens and Calvin Austin. The Steelers still don't know who their quarterback will be heading into the 2025 season, but whoever will be under center will have two solid passing targets in Metcalf and Pickens.

Who do you think will be throwing the ball to Metcalf this season?

