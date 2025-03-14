DK Metcalf makes feelings clear after signing blockbuster Steelers deal despite uncertain QB situation

DK Metcalf is officially a Pittsburgh Steeler, having been traded there and signing a lucrative five-year, $150-million extension on Friday. Amidst his new team's uncertainties at quarterback, he is still excited at the prospect of dominating on the field again.

During his press conference, he said:

"When I hopped on the phone with [GM Omar Khan, HC Mike Tomlin, and owner Art Rooney II] they made me feel welcome, and they made me feel like they had the right decision with who was going to be throwing me the football."

He continued:

"They make the correct decisions to bring the quarterback in here, so I'm just going to roll with that... They've done the recruiting before I even got here, so whoever wants to come here and try to win as many games as we can, they can join us."

The Steelers have been reportedly eyeing multiple-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, whom the New York Jets released after two disappointing seasons that were marked first by an Achilles tear, then underwhelming play when he returned.

They also welcomed Mason Rudolph back from the Tennessee Titans, where he split starting duties with Will Levis and went 1-4.

In that same press conference, Metcalf praised Tomlin:

"He just always spoke volumes into me and spoke of my play style in college, and just being in the league and going up to him before or after a game, he kept that same rapport with me, and it just felt like the right decision for me."

Seahawks GM reveals he did not want to trade DK Metcalf to Steelers

Back in Seattle, Seahawks general manager John Schneider has regrets over losing DK Metcalf, especially when he and Jaxon Smith-Njigba seemed poised to become the franchise's aerial dominators in the long term.

Speaking to 710 Seattle's Dave Wyman and Bob Stelton on Thursday, he called the trades of the wideout and quarterback Geno Smith "business decisions" that he did not take lightly:

“We weren’t interested in trading DK... It just was evident with DK that (this was) from a business standpoint – and he made that evident like, ‘Hey, it’s time to move.’”

According to the Seattle Times' Bob Condetta, Metcalf was offered $40-45 million annually over two years.

