DK Metcalf not ruling out a move away from Seahawks in offseason

The Seattle Seahawks and wide receiver DK Metcalf need to get a deal sorted. Already with the futures of quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Pete Carroll murky at best, the organization cannot afford to lose their star wide out.

The 24-year-old fronted the media on Thursday. He stated that he does hope to re-sign with the organization. He also said that he is focused on the Cardinals this week as the Seahawks look to end their poor 2021 season with a victory.

“Of course,” Metcalf said. “I’m not trying to leave, but we’ve got the Cardinals to focus on right now. You can hit me up later in the offseason if you need that question answered.”

Seahawks face huge offseason with DK Metcalf's and Russell Wilson's futures uncertain

Metcalf hopes to re-sign with the Seahawks

It is shaping up to be a defining offseason for the Seattle Seahawks organization. With Russell Wilson's future anything but certain, along with Pete Carroll, it could be a clear out for the NFC West franchise.

It would decimate the team if Wilson and Metcalf both could not agree to new deals. Then, add in a new head coach, and a changing of the times could be coming for Seattle.

For Wilson, he made his frustrations known in the off-season when he made it clear he was unhappy with the direction the team was going, particularly with the offensive line. Over the last five years, he has been sacked a league-high 230 times.

Metcalf has had a decent season, despite the Seahawks only winning six games. So far this season, the huge receiver has 12 touchdowns and 909 receiving yards on 70 receptions.

Gregg Bell @gbellseattle DK Metcalf do you want a Seahawks contract extension this offseason?



Big smile.



“Of course. I’m not trying to leave.”



Rookie contract ends after next season. DK Metcalf do you want a Seahawks contract extension this offseason? Big smile.“Of course. I’m not trying to leave.” Rookie contract ends after next season. https://t.co/P1ZbkfAeiV

One oddity is that the 24-year-old has only one game of 100 yards receiving and just two games of 90+ yards receiving. Since Week 7, Metcalf has not gone past 63 yards, which is his highest and came against the Lions last Sunday.

He is over 400 yards behind his total of 1,303 yards from last season, so his production has not been what it was. This can be attributed, somewhat, to Wilson not suiting up for five games due to his finger injury. But since Wilson's return, the receiver's numbers have been the same, average.

There is no denying his quality but a lack of production on the field could make negotiation talks rather difficult. The Seahawks will not want to lose both Wilson and Metcalf and may have to break the bank to keep the star duo.

This offseason will be a must-watch viewing for the NFC West team's fans.

