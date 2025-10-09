  • home icon
  • NFL
  • DK Metcalf
  • "Heard this is where real football is": DK Metcalf opens up about his first AFC North rival game vs Browns

"Heard this is where real football is": DK Metcalf opens up about his first AFC North rival game vs Browns

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 09, 2025 01:30 GMT
Pittsburgh Steelers v Carolina Panthers - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
DK Metcalf will play a game within the AFC North for the first time - Source: Getty

The Cleveland Browns visit the Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday, and it will represent one player's first experience with the smash-mouth style of football that has come to define the AFC North.

Ad

On Wednesday, star Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf was asked about his thoughts on the game:

“I’ve heard this is where real football is played.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The dominance that Metcalf has shown in Pittsburgh cannot be understated, as he has been Aaron Rodgers' favorite passing target across four games. He has accounted for 261 yards and three touchdowns on 15 catches and ranks within the top 10 in yards after the catch, forcing defenses to focus on him.

Meanwhile, the Browns, despite their struggles at quarterback and on offense, still boast a strong defense that features multiple Pro Bowlers and key contributors. Among them is cornerback Denzel Ward, who said of the multiple-time MVP quarterback:

Ad
"He is a vet. A lot of experience and he runs the show over there, and he's still a productive quarterback in this league. We're going to have to eliminate him. It's on all of us. I'm not going to go through game plan and scheme, but I think it's on the entire defense to neutralize (his quick throw ability)."
Ad

Meanwhile, coach Kevin Stefanski had these words of praise:

"Just from the arm talent, the skill that he has, a ton of respect for what he's done in his career. Playing at a high level right now. Extremely accurate, has a good feel for what they're doing. Allows his receivers, tight ends, running backs to get good yards after the catch. He's playing at a very high level."
Ad

Aaron Rodgers believes Browns are Steelers' biggest rival

Speaking of Rodgers, he believes the Browns are his team's greatest foes—as he learned from linebacker Patrick Queen:

“I was asking (him) about it the other day because he’s been on both sides with Baltimore and now with us. ...It seems like, with this, that kind of the rivalry is with the Browns and the hatred goes both ways between Steelers-Bengals and Steelers-Ravens.”
Ad

He also had praise for the "special" "game-wrecker" Myles Garrett:

“Myles is a Hall of Famer. He might not be in yet, but, that’s where he’s going. He’s one of the few players in the league that you game plan for.”

Kickoff for the game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications