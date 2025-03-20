DK Metcalf reveals how Geno Smith helped him crack code on NFL DBs early in his career

Quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf have a solid relationship, as the two were teammates together with the Seattle Seahawks for the last six seasons.

Both Smith and Metcalf joined the Seahawks in 2019, with Smith arriving via free agency and Metcalf selected in the second round of the draft. Smith threw him the ball the last three seasons, taking over as Seattle's starting QB in 2022.

Metcalf recently revealed how Smith helped him crack the code on opposing defensive backs as a rookie, as the two would go over ideas with one another.

Metcalf joined former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch on the "Da Get Got Pod with Marshawn Lynch and Mike Robinson," and told the former Seahawks about how Smith helped him read defenses.

Metcalf said:

"Geno and I got to Seattle the same year, so I used to bounce ideas off of him. Geno used to help me in my first couple of years with DBs, like, "Oh, you got so-and-so this week? Oh yeah, I remember him when he was there. All he does is X, Y and Z."

Metcalf continued:

"Me and Geno used to talk to each other about opposing DBs when he was the backup. Now that he’s the starter, we still have that same conversation and chemistry. I knew he was going to find me. I knew he had loyalty to Lock, and he was going to find Lock too."

Both Metcalf and Smith are no longer a part of the Seahawks. Both players were traded this off-season, as Smith was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for a third-round pick and Metcalf being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a second-round pick.

Where does DK Metcalf's $150 million contract rank amongst wide receivers?

DK Metcalf (14) during Seattle Seahawks v New York Jets - Source: Getty

Upon being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, DK Metcalf signed a five-year, $150 million extension of his contract.

With the extension, DK Metcalf is now the fourth-highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. So, who ranks above him? Let's take a look.

-CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb agreed to a four-year, $136 million deal with $100 million guaranteed right before the start of the 2024 season, being paid $34 million per year.

-Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson inked a four-year, $140 million contract extension that includes $110 million guaranteed before last season, averaging $35 million per year.

-Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase became the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history this past week when he signed a four-year, $161 million contract extension. He will make $40.025 million per season on his new deal.

