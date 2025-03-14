DK Metcalf reveals what Steelers told him about team’s future QB before offering WR $150,000,000

DK Metcalf has opened up on what the Pittsburgh Steelers told him about the team's future. The Steelers made a blockbuster deal with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire the star receiver. Pittsburgh signed the star receiver to an extension worth a reported $150 million.

Before he signed an extension, Metcalf talked to the Steelers and was thrilled with what their plans were for their team.

"When I hopped on the phone with those three great gentlemen [Khan, Tomlin, owner Art Rooney II] they made me feel welcome first off, and secondly, they made me feel like they had the right decision with who was going to be throwing me the football," Metcalf said.

"I'm not making the decision in the quarterback room, so I'm just going to do the best of abilities to help whoever they have out there throwing the football. They make the correct decisions to bring the quarterback in here, so I'm just going to roll with that."

Metcalf will be the Steelers' No. 1 receiver and has full confidence the team will be able to find a good quarterback for 2025. The Steelers have been linked to Aaron Rodgers as well as bringing back Russell Wilson.

Metcalf recorded 66 receptions for 992 yards and five touchdowns with the Seahawks last season.

DK Metcalf eager to play for historic organization

DK Metcalf, who spent his first six years with the Seahawks, calls the Steelers a historic organization.

"This is a historic organization. They've done the recruiting before I even got here, so whoever wants to come here and try to win as many games as we can, they can join us. But if not, good luck on the other side," Metcalf said.

Metcalf will be wearing No. 4 as he will let George Pickens keep No. 14.

Metcalf was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Seahawks. He's a two-time Pro Bowler.

