How to watch DK Metcalf's Olympic trial for USA track and field team? Live stream details

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is one of the fastest wide receivers in the NFL. He showed his speed when he tracked down Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker after an interception. Metcalf is looking to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in the 100 meter dash.

Metcalf ran track in high school but his main focus has always been on football. The 23-year-old will return to track on Sunday for the U.S. Olympic Trials in Walnut, California. He will put his speed to the test as he prepares to take on opponents for the trial.

Here's how NFL fans can watch Metcalf at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Sunday afternoon.

How to watch DK Metcalf at the U.S. Olympic Trials?

Date: May 9, 2021

Time: 4:30PM EST

How to watch on TV: NBC, NBC Sports

How to watch on live stream: NBCSports.com, fuboTV

DK Metcalf's history in track and field

Seattle Seahawks v Arizona Cardinals

During Metcalf's time on the track team in high school, he competed in the 4x 100-meter relay team. His team set a Mississippi State record by running the 4x 100-meter in 41.51 seconds. After breaking down each team member's time, the Seahawks star would've run the 100-meter in 10.38 seconds.

According to Seahawks.com, Metcalf had more success with 110-meter hurdles, finishing in 14.89 seconds. He also participated in the triple jump and posted a triple jump of 46-feet, 5-inches. The wide receiver was a major contributor to the track team in high school and finished second in the state championships.

DK Metcalf is serious about trying to race in the Olympics 🤯



The WR is racing in the 100m at the USATF Golden Games and Distance Open on Sunday. He’ll have to break 10.05 seconds to automatically qualify for Olympic Trials.



(via @JeffEisenberg)https://t.co/t4NlY4FgTC pic.twitter.com/1TV7DdhksF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 4, 2021

What does DK Metcalf have to do to make the Olympic Team?

Wild Card Round - Seattle Seahawks v Philadelphia Eagles

Metcalf has until June 6th to meet the standards needed to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Team. In order for him to make it to the trials, he will need to run the 100-meter in 10.05 seconds. If he does this, he will move on and will have to finish in the top three to make the team.

DK Metcalf will run the 100m dash at the USATF Golden Games and Distance Open on Sunday ⚡️



He would reportedly need to break 10.2 seconds to qualify for Olympic trials. pic.twitter.com/YyFU0rq1pa — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 4, 2021

List of events to qualify for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

-- May 9, 2021: USATF Golden Games and Distance Open at Mt. SAC, Walnut California

-- May 18, 2021: USATF Open, AP Ranch, Texas

-- May 22, 2021: USATF Throws Festival, Tuscon, Arizona

-- May 23, 2021: Adidas Boost Boston Games, Boston, Massachuettes

-- May 25, 2021: USATF Invitational, Prairie View, Texas

-- May 29, 2021: Chula Vista Field Festival, Chula Vista, California

-- June 6, 2021: USATF Showcase, Prairie View, Texas

-- June 19-20, 2021: U.S. Olympic Team Trials- Track and Field, Eugene, Oregon