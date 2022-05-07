"I have no say" - DK Metcalf states he has zero influence over Seattle recruiting Colin Kaepernick

DK Metcalf has stated that he has no influence over whether the Seattle Seahawks sign free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The 24-year-old receiver has had his own issues with his playing future as rumors swirl that he could be headed elsewhere.

Kaepernick, who has been out of the league since 2016 after taking a knee in protest against systemic racism, is looking for a chance to continue his NFL career.

@BigTenNetwork Colin Kaepernick’s final pass today today at Michigan’s Maize and Blue Spring Game. Colin Kaepernick’s final pass today today at Michigan’s Maize and Blue Spring Game.📹 @BigTenNetwork https://t.co/y9pvu3iGZC

Metcalf was a guest on Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe's show Club Shay Shay. He was asked if he would be open to having Kaepernick in the Seahawks locker room and if he does in fact deserve another chance in the NFL. The receiver said that he doesn't have a say in the matter.

"I'm gonna tell you, if they brought him in, like, I have no say so. Right. And I'm, you know going to have play with him. I'm gonna have to, you know, get along with him. "

Metcalf, however, did back Kaepernick over whether he deserves a second chance in the league.

“Oh 100%. Everybody deserves a second chance at anything they do, in my opinion.”

After having a lot of workouts over the past couple of months, Colin Kaepernick wants to return to the NFL for he is strong. Seattle is the organization that has been linked with the 34-year-old the most.

With Russell Wilson now in Denver, the Seahawks need another quarterback. But it remains unknown if that quarterback will be Kaepernick.

Will Colin Kaepernick return to the NFL?

Colin Kaepernick at the Michigan Spring Game

It is perhaps the most asked about question in the NFL over the last six months - will Colin Kaepernick get another shot? After his several workout videos in which he has been seen with current wide receiver Tyler Lockett, it is clear that the arm talent for the 34-year-old is still there.

Many have argued that Kaepernick is more talented than over half of the back-up quarterbacks currently in the league. Some have gone even as far to say that he is better than some starting quarterbacks in the league.

Shannon Sharpe Burner Account @shannonsharpeee @ShannonSharpe Unc Shannon Sharpe just went off on Antonio Brown over his Colin Kaepernick comments Unc Shannon Sharpe just went off on Antonio Brown over his Colin Kaepernick comments 💯 @ShannonSharpe https://t.co/Uxp5Nfb7aR

All he is looking for is a chance to come in and work out for a team. He stated that if he is not good enough, then teams can cut him, but all he wants is a chance. At the time of writing, it is not known if a team will take the plunge on the former 49ers star, but he is leaving no stone unturned in an attempt to get back into the NFL.

