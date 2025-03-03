DK Metcalf Trade Rumors: Chiefs and Bills eyeing $72,000,000 WR ahead of 2025 NFL free agency

Seattle Seahawks star DK Metcalf has a year left on the three-year, $72 million contract he signed with the team in the 2022 offseason and is expecting to receive a massive extension offer from the franchise.

The wide receiver has yet to have his wish fulfilled, sparking rumors that the front office isn't keen on handing him a new deal and could potentially part ways with him this offseason.

Several teams are reportedly keeping tabs on how the situation between Metcalf and the Seahawks progresses. The 27-year-old will be a coveted asset for several teams looking to add to their offensive firepower, including perennial Super Bowl contenders Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.

According to Seahawks insider Corbin K. Smith, the two franchises, who seemingly face off in the playoffs every year, will reportedly duke it out in the offseason for the right to add Metcalf to their roster if Seattle decides not to offer him a new deal:

"Two other teams that I’ve been told are monitoring DK Metcalf situation are Bills and Chiefs. Right now, consensus is #Seahawks aren’t looking to make a deal and still would like to extend star receiver. But several teams are keeping tabs in case door opens to acquire him."

Both teams seemingly believe they can acquire the wide receiver under market value for a player of his caliber and are willing to hand him a new deal that ties his future to the franchise.

DK Metcalf stats: An underwhelming 2024 future casts doubt on his future in Seattle

The 2024 season was the weakest of DK Metcalf's career since his rookie year. The Seahawks wide receiver finished the campaign with 66 catches, the joint-second-lowest tally of his career. He tallied 992 receiving yards and a meager five touchdowns, the fewest he had managed in a season.

His performance in the 2024 season isn't worthy of the massive contract extension he's reportedly seeking. The Seahawks are keen on retaining his services but have their hands tied as they are $13 million above the salary cap threshold and cannot offer him the huge deal that a player of his caliber warrants.

Teams around the league are chomping at the bit to test Seattle's resolve with lucrative bids for Metcalf. The Seahawks will try to resist the temptation but could be left with no choice but to part ways with the wide receiver.

