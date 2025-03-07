DK Metcalf trade rumors: Seahawks' sky-high asking price scaring off NFL teams

The Seattle Seahawks appear to be willing to trade star receiver DK Metcalf away but for a hefty price. It seems that the reported asking price from the Seahawks in exchange for Metcalf is a first and third-round draft pick.

According to a report from NFL insider Dianna Russini on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd, the teams that were seriously considering making a deal for Metcalf, like Carolina, Jacksonville, New England, and Houston, are not willing to pay that price for the veteran receiver.

"The compensation they're looking for is a first and third. That is very, very high," Russini said. "A lot of teams that I've talked to around the league that definitely had their eye on Seattle over the last few weeks, knowing that they could possibly be moving on, just feel that that price is just it's too high.

"Panthers, Jacksonville, the New England Patriots, Houston, the Chargers, none of those teams are going to pay that price, none of them. I've reached out to all of them. They're not going to do it."

That's quite the statement given all of those teams mentioned by Russini are wide receiver-needy teams. Acquiring the services of the 27-year-old would massively help any of those organizations. However, none of them seem willing to part with two high draft picks to do so.

DK Metcalf hauled in 66 catches in 2024 for a total of 992 yards and five touchdowns. He was Seattle's second-leading receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba and helped the team finish second in the NFC West with a record of 10-7.

Seattle ready to part ways with DK Metcalf ahead of 2025 NFL season

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn

The Seahawks just missed out on the playoffs in 2025, losing a tie to the Los Angeles Rams who also had a 10-7 record on the season. Seattle has still been trying to find their footing as a team since the departures of Russell Wilson and longtime head coach Pete Carroll.

While they have found relative success with Geno Smith at quarterback and Mike Macdonald leading the charge, they have yet to achieve anything close to the organization's "Legion Of Boom" days.

Perhaps unloading a star of the caliber of DK Metcalf could land Seattle a king's ransom that could help them build the foundation of their future. As of this writing, the current asking price seems to be a bit too high for teams interested in the Ole Miss product. It will be interesting to see if Seattle settles for a lower offer than the current reported one.

