"Do anything for clout" - Saints star labels Tom Brady as an attention seeker

Tom Brady and CJ Gardner-Johnson are well-acquianted, but they're certainly not good acquaintances for each other. The Saints DB made that clear when, in a since-deleted tweet, he called out the Buccaneers QB for chasing clout with a video of a hole-in-one on the golf course.

"(Tom Brady) will do anything for clout.”

Brady and Gardner-Johnson have had no love lost in their four career matchups against each other, with the duo having come face-to-face as a result of extreme jawing in the past. The Saints CB has picked him off twice in those matchups.

This past offseason, Saints Wire's John Singler provided context for a viral video of Gardner-Johnson dressing up a tackling dummy at his youth camp in a Bucaneers #12 jersey:

"Gardner-Johnson kept up the heat on Brady at his recent youth football camp, sending participants through a tackling drill to work on their form — with the tackling dummy wearing Brady’s jersey, of course. It’s an exquisite choice."

Tom Brady is promoting Capital One's 'The Match'

The reason why the links are particularly relevant at the moment is because of the upcoming June 1st charity golf duel between Tom Brady/Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes/Josh Allen.

Brady's video was used to promote Capital One's 'The Match', which is the third time Brady and Rodgers will be participating but the first time they'll be teammates.

Brady has already generated some entertainment value in the buildup to the charity golf duel, having recently trash-talked Mahomes and also his own teammate, for losing a star WR in the offseason via trade.

“Who caught Aaron’s? Davante left him. Tyreek left you, Patrick.”

This year's offering from Capital One might not be the highest in terms of golfing skill, mainly due to the lack of professional golfers hitting the links along with the QB quartet. But it'll have great entertainment value for NFL fans.

Brady and Rodgers represent the old guard of quarterback greatness. While Mahomes and Allen come at their seniors, by 12 and 18 years respectively, as millennial signal-callers looking to make an impact on the sport at the Gen-Xer's and Gen-Yer's expense.

Ahead of 'The Match', Arizona Cardinals DL JJ Watt will host a press conference involving the four NFL QBs/charity golf tournament participants. We'll be sure to hear more trash talk between the two teams, possibly between teammates once more, and perhaps Garder-Johnson could weigh in too.

